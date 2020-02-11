By all accounts the six members of the Oklahoma High School track team who were tragically hit by a truck last week, did all the right things. They were running in a group, against traffic, on the the sidewalk. And, yet, an (allegedly) drunk driver still careened up on to the sidewalk and hit them, ultimately killing two of the students and leaving four more in critical condition.

While it's true that some tragedies cannot be forseen or prevented, others can be if you follow a few running safety rules:

Be seen. This may be the most important thing you can do to protect yourself. Wear bright clothes and know that a few reflective strips or piping on your jacket/running clothes aren't going to cut it when you're running in low-light (dusk/dawn/rain/fog) or in the dark. Invest in a reflective vest or, better yet, an entire reflective jacket and/or a blinky light and/or anything else that will help drivers notice you. You can't overdo it, especially when drivers today are so often distracted by cell phones and such. Along those lines.... Run defensively. Don't "zone out" when you run. You need to pay attention, keep an eye on traffic, look both ways before crossing, and don't ever assume that drivers A.) see you, B.) are going to stop for you/obey pedestrian laws. If you're at an intersection with a stopped car, never cross without making eye contact with the driver. Don't settle for a wave from the passenger or a glance from the driver. Wait for full eye contact so you are sure they see you and you're in agreement about who is going to go first. Don't drown out environmental noise. When I run solo, love to listen to music, but I've learned to keep it on low and, lately, I've started just putting it on speaker on my phone (provided you aren't going to disturb others). A few other options: Switch to podcasts, which allow you to hear more of what's going on around you, or use just one earbud. Run in a group/with a partner. This isn't always practical and I know that some people prefer to run alone. But, there is safety in numbers. Even a dog will provide an extra layer of protection. Carry ID. If something should happen to you (accidental or medical emergency), those who help you will need to know who you are. Make it a habit to carry ID (tuck it in your phone, etc.) and when you enter a race, ALWAYS put your personal information (name address, who to contact in case of emergency, etc.) on the back of your bib. Trust your instincts. If someone is making you feel weird or you get a bad vibe about a certain part of your route at any moment, heed that warning and adjust accordingly. I believe wholeheartedly in gut instinct helping to avoid tragedy. Run against traffic. Always run facing traffic, with one important exception -- when you're on a blind curve or hill where motorists might come upon you suddenly and be surprised to find you there. You know where these places are, use your common sense to keep yourself out of trouble. There are times it's OK to cross, just be sure to cross back when the road flattens or straightens back out. Avoid rush hour. I know as runners we feel it's our God-given right to run anywhere we want at any time, but it's wise to minimize danger by avoiding heavily trafficked areas at certain times of the day. Case in point: I love to run in Knowledge Park, a business park, near Penn State Behrend. I do, however, try to avoid running there during rush hour in the morning and after work. Can I run there? Sure. Is it my right to run there? Sure. Do I technically have the right of way? Yep. Is it worth angering/surprising a whole lot of motorists to prove my point? Nope. And, again, along those lines.... Don't fight with a car. Resist the urge to yell, gesture, or otherwise fight with a person driving a 2,000-pound lethal weapon. I've been there. Believe me. I've done it. And, I've regretted it every single time. It's just not worth it.

A memorial fund for the Oklahoma victims and their families has been set up if you wish to give.

