GREENCASTLE – The Greencastle-Antrim girls' basketball team has qualified for the District 3 playoffs.

Following Friday's win over South Western, the Blue Devils earned the No. 13 seed in the final Class 5A power rankings. As the 13-seed, G-A (15-7) will travel to face No. 4 Twin Valley (17-5) in the first round on Feb. 18. As the higher seed, Twin Valley gets to host the game.

Greencastle is one of three teams from the Mid-Penn Colonial Division to qualify in the 5A playoff field, joining Shippensburg (No. 12 seed) and Northern York (No. 14 seed).

The winner of the G-A/Twin Valley game will face the winner of Shippensburg/Spring Grove in the quarterfinals.

Friday night, the Blue Devils took early control en route to a 45-26 victory over South Western.

McKenna Rakaczewski scored 11 points in the win followed by nine points from Mia Libby. Lauren Pool added eight points and seven rebounds while Sayge Wilhide registered six points and seven boards.