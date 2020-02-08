Golden Knights, 2nd in PSAC West, improve to 18-5 overall, 14-3 in conference with 69-54 win.

GREENSBURG – Sydney Mitchell scored 19 points and Tori Obenrader had another double-double as Gannon bounced back from a loss on Wednesday to beat Seton Hill 69-54 in a PSAC West women's basketball game on Saturday in front of 250 fans at the McKenna Center on the campus of Seton Hill.

Gannon (18-5) improved to 14-3 in the PSAC and clinched a home game in the PSAC tournament, which goes to the top four teams in the division. The Golden Knights are currently in second place and need a few more wins to earn a first-round bye, which goes to the top two teams in the division. Seton Hill (12-10) dropped to 7-10 in the PSAC and its once promising season is getting closer to the Griffins missing the playoffs.

Gannon and Seton Hill traded big quarters throughout the game. The Griffins led 17-16 after the first before Gannon went on a 19-5 run to take a 35-22 lead. Seton Hil countered with a 20-10 third quarter to cut the lead to 45-42. The Griffins had the lead down to 43-42 late in the third, but Mitchell had an important layup in the final minute to extend the lead.

Mitchell and Obenrader scored back-to-back buckets to open the fourth and build a 49-42 lead, but Seton Hill responded with five straight points to make it 49-47 with 6 minutes, 47 seconds left. Gannon then went on a 12-3 run to put the game away.

Obenrader had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Emily Poling had eight points, Haley Tewes had eight rebounds and Chelsea Rourke had six rebounds.

Cheyenne Trest led Seton Hill with 23 points.