Ramblers‘ star posted quick pins during D-10 team meet

School: Cathedral Prep

Year: Senior

Sport: Wrestling

Cathedral Prep's wrestling fans had only a brief opportunity to watch Dorian Crosby compete during last week's District 10 Class 3A team tournament.

The Bucknell University recruit not only pinned each of his opponents during the meet at Joann Mullen Gymnasium, but he did so in a combined time of 1 minute, 13 seconds. He showed why InterMat ranks him No. 15 in the nation at 220 pounds.

Crosby wrestled at heavyweight when he pinned McDowell's Mark Chambers during the Ramblers' 47-22 semifinal victory.

Back at 220, Crosby only needed 10 seconds to record a fall again Warren's Easton Hultberg in the finals, which Prep won 62-9.

Crosby's pins helped the Ramblers claim their fifth straight championship.