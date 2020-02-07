CAMP HILL — McKenna Rakaczewski scored a career-high 23 points to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 51-30 girls' varsity basketball victory over Camp Hill Thursday evening.

Rakaczewski made seven total 3-pointers, scoring 20 points during the second and third quarters to extend G-A's advantage.

Greencastle started slow, trailing 8-3 at the end of the first. Then, Rakaczewski took over, catching fire from beyond the arc to spoil Camp Hill's Senior Night.

Sayge Wilhide added 12 points in the win while Mia Libby contributed eight points for G-A. Lauren Pool and Ashley Noblit both grabbed seven rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Entering Friday night's regular season finale at home against South Western, Greencastle (14-7) was ranked 13th in the District 3-5A power ratings. The top 16 qualify for the playoffs.