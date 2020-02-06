A random collection of running-related articles, information, and funny stuff I found while surfing around.

Worth Reading

Oprah, The Rock, and Jimmy Fallon Star in Running-Related Super Bowl Ads (In case you missed these commercials while you were taking a bathroom break or getting some more guacamole for your chips). Good news for those of us who never stretch: Research says it’s overrated. Now that I’m of a certain age, this way of calculating my race times is quite appealing. Running with bad knees might not be so bad afterall.

Race Results

*whistles* So….not much going on this time of year. No results (from Erie) to share this week.

Upcoming races

Feb. 9 — Valentine’s Prediction Run — Presque Isle, Rotary pavilion March 14— St. Patrick’s Day Distance Festival — Presque Isle, Rotary Pavilion April 18 — ERC Spring Into Fitness — Presque Isle

Worth making (Recipes for runners)

Toss this tortellini soup in the crockpot and you’ll have a nice hot meal waiting for you when you finish your weekend long run.

Group runs

Achille’s Running Shop has free weekly group runs from the store in the West Erie Plaza on Saturdays at 8 a.m. Join their Facebook group to stay up to date on group run info.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.