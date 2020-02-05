MERCERSBURG — A strong third quarter headlined Greencastle-Antrim's comfortable 42-21 victory over James Buchanan in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division girls' basketball game Tuesday night.

G-A outscored JB 18-4 in the third, establishing a 36-13 lead to start the fourth.

As a team, the Blue Devils hit eight 3-pointers, including four in the third.

McKenna Rakaczewski paced Greencastle with 12 points while Lauren Pool posted a double-double, netting 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Sayge Wilhide and Mia Libby both added nine points for the Blue Devils.

Following Tuesday's result, G-A (13-7) was ranked 14th in the District 3-5A power ratings. The top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs.

The Blue Devils have two games remaining, playing at Camp Hill Thursday before closing out the regular season at home against South Western Friday.