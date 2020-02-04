Coaches, please report results to BCCTsports18@yahoo.com or Intellsports18@yahoo.com
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Springside-Chestnut Hill at Germantown Academy, 5:30
Saucon Valley at Palisades, 5:30
Plumstead Christian at The Christian Academty, 5:30
Neshaminy at Pope John Paul II, 6:45
MaST Charter at Bristol, 7
Dock Mennonite at Calvary Christian, 7
Pennridge at Central Bucks East, 7
Quakertown at Central Bucks West, 7
Bensalem at Council Rock North, 7
Abington at Hatboro-Horsham, 7
Morrisville at Jenkintown, 7
New Hope-Solebury at Lower Moreland, 7
Central Bucks South at North Penn, 7
Harry S. Truman at Pennsbury, 7
Faith Christian at Phil-Mont Christian, 7
Plymouth Whitemarsh at Upper Moreland, 7
Council Rock South at William Tennent , 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Baldwin School at Germantown Academy, 4
Morrisville at Plumstead Christian, 6
Archbishop Wood at West Catholic, 6:30
Hatboro-Horsham at Abington, 7
Council Rock North at Bensalem, 7
North Penn at Central Bucks South, 7
Bishop McDevitt at Conwell-Egan, 7
Bensalem at Council Rock North, 7
William Tennent at Council Rock South, 7
MaST Charter at Dock Mennonite, 7
Jenkintown at Faith Christian, 7
Pennsbury at Harry S. Truman, 7
Saucon Valley at Palisades, 7
Central Bucks East at Pennridge, 7
Upper Moreland at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7
Central Bucks West at Quakertown, 7
BOWLING
Dock Mennonite at Bristol, 3
Bensalem at William Tennent, 3
Saint Joseph Prep at Conwell-Egan, 3:30
Archbishop Wood at Father Judge, 3:45
Morrisville at Jenkintown, 3:45
Archbishop Ryan at La Salle College, 3:45
Archbishop Wood girls at Saint Hubert, 3:45
COED SWIMMING
Pennsbury at Central Bucks West, 3:30
Abington at Cheltenham, 3:30
Lower Moreland at Neshaminy, 3:30
Roman Catholic at Holy Ghost Prep, 4
GIRLS SWIMMING
Villa Joseph Marie at Nazareth Academy, 3:30
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2020
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart at Morrisville, 5
New Hope-Solebury at Bristol, 7
WRESTLING
Solebury School at Phelps School, 4
Central Bucks East at Central Bucks West, 7
Upper Moreland at Cheltenham, 7
Pennsbury at Council Rock North, 7
Harry S. Truman at Council Rock South, 7
Upper Dublin at Hatboro-Horsham, 7
Bensalem at Neshaminy, 7
Souderton at North Penn, 7
Central Bucks South at Quakertown, 7
Abington at Springfield Township, 7
Palisades at Watchung Hills, 7
BOWLING
Harry S. Truman at Bensalem, 3
North Penn at Hatboro-Horsham, 3
Council Rock South at Neshaminy, 3
William Tennent at Pennsbury, 3
Pennridge at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 3
Upper Dublin at Quakertown, 3
Upper Moreland at Abington, 3:30
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020
BOYS BASKETBALL
Council Rock North at Council Rock South, 5:30
Pennsbury at Neshaminy, 6
Central Bucks South at Central Bucks West, 6:30
Cheltenham at Abington, 7
William Tennent at Harry S. Truman, 7
Conwell-Egan at Lower Moreland, 7
The Christian Academy at Morrisville, 7
North Penn at Pennridge, 7
Hatboro-Horsham at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7
Upper Moreland at Wissahickon, 7
Faith Christian at Lincoln Leadership, 7:45
Quakertown at Souderton, 8
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Bucks South at Central Bucks West, 5
Executive Education at Bensalem, 6
Faith Christian at Lincoln Leadership, 6
Plumstead Christian at Chester Charter, 6:30
Quakertown at Souderton, 6:30
Cardinal O'Hara at Archbishop Wood, 7
Abington at Cheltenham, 7
Council Rock North at Council Rock South, 7
Plymouth Whitemarsh at Hatboro-Horsham, 7
Pennridge at North Penn, 7
Neshaminy at Pennsbury, 7
Wissahickon at Upper Moreland, 7
Harry S. Truman at William Tennent, 7
BOWLING
Dock Mennonite at Holy Ghost Prep, 3
Bristol at Jenkintown, 3
Bonner-Prendergast at Conwell-Egan, 3:30
Saint Joseph Prep at La Salle College, 3:45
Archbishop Wood at Roman Catholic, 3:45
COED SWIMMING
Lansdale Catholic at Lower Moreland, 3:45
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lansdale Catholic at Lower Moreland, 3:45
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2020
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jenkintown at Faith Christian, 5:30
La Salle College at Archbishop Wood, 7
Calvary Christian at Bristol, 7
Holy Ghost Prep at Church Farm School, 7
Roberto Clemente Charter at Conwell-Egan, 7
Lansdale Catholic at Father Judge, 7
Collegium Charter at New Hope-Solebury, 7
Plumstead Christian at Phil-Mont Christian, 7
Dock Mennonite at Valley Forge Military, 7
Germantown Academy at Haverford School, 7:30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delaware County Christian at Dock Mennonite, 3:45
Agnes Irwin at Germantown Academy, 4
Plumstead Christian at Phil-Mont Christian, 4
Conwell-Egan at Little Flower, 5:15
Bishop McDevitt at Lansdale Catholic, 7
MaST Charter at Faith Christian, 7:15
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020
BOYS BASKETBALL
Council Rock North at Notre Dame, 1
WRESTLING
Unionville Duals
w/Bensalem
Panther Invitational at William Tennent , 8 a.m.
w/Central Bucks West, La Salle
Neshaminy at Downingtown East, 1
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2020
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbishop Ryan at Archbishop Wood, 2:30
Lansdale Catholic at Bonner-Prendergast, 2:30
Saint Joseph Prep at La Salle College, 2:30
Conwell-Egan at Devon Prep, 3
BOWLING
Pennridge at Abington, 3
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020
BOWLING
Devon Prep at Dock Mennonite, 3
Norristown at Abington, 3:30
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2020
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springside-Chestnut Hill at Germantown Academy, 4
WRESTLING
Friends Central at Solebury School, 4
Central Bucks South at Chichester, 7
BOWLING
Conwell-Egan at La Salle College, 3:30
La Salle College at Father Judge, 3:45
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020
WRESTLING
Peddie School at George School, 4
Souderton at Owen J. Roberts, 7
William Tennent at Upper Dublin, 7
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2020
WRESTLING
Spring-Ford at Central Bucks East, 6:30
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2020
WRESTLING
BAL championships at Church Farm School, 4
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020
WRESTLING
PCL championships at Archbishop Ryan
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2020
WRESTLING
District One Class 3A East at Quakertown
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020
WRESTLING
District One Class 3A East at Quakertown
District 12 championships at Saint Joseph Prep
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020
WRESTLING
Class 3A Southeast Region at Souderton
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
WRESTLING
Class 3A Southeast Region at Souderton
THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020
WRESTLING
PIAA Championships at Hershey Arena
FRIDAY, MARCH 6, 2020
WRESTLING
PIAA Championships at Hershey Arena