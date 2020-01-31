Guard scored in diverse ways for Lakers

School: Miranda Bly

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Miranda Bly used different methods to compile points during Mercyhurst Prep's two victories last week.

The guard for the Lakers finished with a game-high 22 points when they edged Harbor Creek 59-57 in a non-region game. Her total included three 3-point field goals.

Bly followed up with a 10-point effort when Mercyhurst defeated Fairview 35-19 in Region 3 action. That game saw her convert six of seven three-throw attempts.

Bly began this week with an average of 12.75 points per game.