BCT sports staff

Wednesday

Jan 29, 2020 at 12:03 AM


Wednesday high school sports schedule

WEDNESDAY


BOYS BASKETBALL


Camden Mastery Charter at Moorestown Friends, 5:30


GIRLS BASKETBALL


Asbury Park at Florence, 5:30


Medford Tech at Saint Joe-Hammonton, 5:30


WRESTLING


Westampton Tech at Burlington City, 6


Seneca at Eastern, 6


Cherry Hill West at Lenape, 6


New Egypt at Maple Shade, 6


Rancocas Valley at Moorestown, 6


Holy Cross at Palmyra, 6


Winslow at Shawnee, 6


Riverside at Willingboro, 6


Bordentown at Pemberton, 6:30


Cherokee at Camden Catholic, 7


Cinnaminson at Delran, 7


Pennsauken at Northern Burlington, 7


BOWLING


Doane Academy at Bordentown, 3:45


Ewing at Burlington Township, 3:45


STEMCivics at Cinnaminson, 3:45


Delran at Maple Shade, 3:45


Westampton Tech at Medford Tech, 3:45


Holy Cross at New Egypt, 3:45


Pemberton at Northern Burlington, 3:45


COED SWIMMING


Washington Township at Rancocas Valley, 6:15 CCT