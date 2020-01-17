Mercyhurst Prep star among District 10’s elite scorers

School: Mercyhurst Prep

Year: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Mercyhurst Prep's Matt Bengel began this week with a healthy scoring average of 26.08 points per game.

Last week's results showed why he's among District 10's most potent players on offense.

Bengel, who's listed as a guard and forward for the Lakers, finished with 25 points in a 75-65 non-region loss at Erie High on Jan. 6.

Two days later, Bengel nearly outscored Iroquois by himself in a Region 4 game at Lawrence Park. He totaled 28 points for Mercyhurst, which beat the Braves 68-29.

The Lakers concluded that week with a 41-38 non-region victory vs. Harbor Creek. Bengel’s 18 points included three three-pointers.