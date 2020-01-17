Friday

Jan 17, 2020 at 5:39 AM


Mercyhurst Prep star among District 10’s elite scorers

School: Mercyhurst Prep


Year: Senior


Sport: Basketball


Mercyhurst Prep's Matt Bengel began this week with a healthy scoring average of 26.08 points per game.


Last week's results showed why he's among District 10's most potent players on offense.


Bengel, who's listed as a guard and forward for the Lakers, finished with 25 points in a 75-65 non-region loss at Erie High on Jan. 6.


Two days later, Bengel nearly outscored Iroquois by himself in a Region 4 game at Lawrence Park. He totaled 28 points for Mercyhurst, which beat the Braves 68-29.


The Lakers concluded that week with a 41-38 non-region victory vs. Harbor Creek. Bengel’s 18 points included three three-pointers.