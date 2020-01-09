Courier Times sports staff

Thursday

Jan 9, 2020 at 12:04 AM


Coaches, please report results to BCCTsports18@yahoo.com or Intellsports18@yahoo.com

THURSDAY


BOYS BASKETBALL


Pennsbury at Harry S. Truman, 7


Souderton at Hatboro-Horsham, 7


Lansdale Catholic at Neshaminy, 7


Dock Mennonite at Plumstead Christian, 7


Solebury School at South Hunterdon, 7


GIRLS BASKETBALL


United Christian at Solebury School, 4:15


Jenkintown at Morrisville, 5


Villa Joseph Marie at Saint Basil, 5:15


Gwynedd-Mercy at Villa Maria, 5:15


Bristol at Collegium Charter, 6


Dock Mennonite at Delaware County Christian, 7


Harry S. Truman at Pennsbury, 7


New Hope-Solebury at Phil-Mont Christian, 7


WRESTLING


Archbishop Wood at New Foundations


Solebury School at Abington Friends, 4


Council Rock North at Council Rock South, 7


Wilson at Palisades, 7


BOWLING


Morrisville at Bristol, 3


Holy Ghost Prep at Church Farm, 3


Dock Mennonite at Jenkintown, 3


Pennsbury at William Tennent, 3


Conwell-Egan at Archbishop Ryan, 3:30


Bonner-Prendergast at Archbishop Wood, 3:45


La Salle College at Father Judge, 3:45


COED SWIMMING


North Penn at Central Bucks East, 3:30


Neshaminy at Council Rock North, 3:30


Quakertown at Pennridge, 3:30


Upper Dublin at Upper Moreland, 3:30


Council Rock North at Abington, 3:30


Pennsbury at Bensalem, 3:30


Hatboro-Horsham at Cheltenham, 3:30


Father Judge at La Salle College, 4


GIRLS SWIMMING


Gwynedd Mercy at Baldwin School, 3:45