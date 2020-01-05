BCT sports staff

Sunday

Jan 5, 2020 at 12:02 AM


Sunday-Monday high school sports schedule

SUNDAY


GIRLS BASKETBALL


Holy Spirit Showcase


Lenape vs. Ocean City, noon


MONDAY


BOYS BASKETBALL


Holy Cross at Burlington City, 5:15


Camden at Westampton Tech, 5:15


Maple Shade at Clayton, 5:30


Pemberton at New Egypt, 6:30


GIRLS BASKETBALL


Medford Tech at Camden Academy, 4


Willingboro at Palmyra, 4:30


Robbinsville at Cinnaminson, 5:15


Rancocas Valley at Northern Burlington, 5:15


Clayton at Maple Shade, 5:30


Bordentown at Pemberton, 5:30


WRESTLING


Palmyra at Delran, 6


Burlington City at Holy Cross, 6


Pemberton at Lenape, 6


Burlington Township at Pennsauken, 6


Cinnaminson at Rancocas Valley, 6


Westampton Tech at Riverside, 6


GIRLS WRESTLING


Burlington Township at Pennsauken, 5:30


BOWLING


Bordentown at Doane Academy


Cristo Rey at Life Center boys, 3:30


Eastern at Cherokee, 3:45


Maple Shade at Delran, 3:45


Burlington Township at Ewing, 3:45


New Egypt at Holy Cross, 3:45


Shawnee at Lenape, 3:45


Northern Burlington at Pemberton, 3:45


Bishop Eustace at Seneca, 3:45


Cinnaminson at STEMCivics, 3:45


Medford Tech at Westampton Tech, 3:45


COED SWIMMING


Seneca at Paul VI7:30 CCT


WINTER TRACK


SJTCA Track Invitational at Bennett Center, Toms River, 5