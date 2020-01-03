Friday-Saturday high school sports schedule
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Medford Tech at Pennsauken Tech, 3:45
Cross Christian at Riverside, 5
Burlington City at Cinnaminson, 5:15
Life Center at Shipley School, 5:15
Shawnee at Winslow, 5:15
Pemberton at Holy Cross, 5:30
Cherokee at Washington Township, 5:30
Seneca at Timber Creek, 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timber Creek at Seneca, 4
Winslow at Shawnee, 5:15
Medford Tech at Moorestown, 5:30
Washington Township at Cherokee, 6
Northern Burlington at Bordentown, 6:30
Delran at Pemberton, 6:30
Paterson Eastside Showcase
Life Center vs. Hudson Catholic, 4
WRESTLING
Cinnaminson at Northern Burlington, 6
Hamilton at Delran, 7
Fairleigh Dickinson Invitational, 5
w/Bordentown
BOWLING
Pemberton at New Egypt, 3:45
COED SWIMMING
Cherry Hill West at Shawnee, 7 Giant Fitness
SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Notre Dame at Moorestown, 11:30 a.m.
LEAP Academy at Palmyra, 11:30 a.m.
Nottingham at Bordentown, noon
Kingsway at Westampton Tech, noon
Life Center at Executive Charter, 1:30
Florence at Holy Cross, 1:30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pennsauken Tech at Florence, 10 a.m.
Palmyra at Schalick, 10:30 a.m.
Holy Cross vs. Clearview, 11 a.m.
Northern Burlington vs. Eastern, 11 a.m.
Lenape at Shawnee, 11:30 a.m.
Burlington Township at Williamstown, 1
Life Center at Imhotep Charter, 4
SJIBT Tournament
Pemberton at Haddon Heights, 11:30 a.m.
Sea Gull Classic
Rancocas Valley vs. Holy Spirit, 11 a.m.
Holy Spirit Tournament
Cherokee vs. Mainland, 2
WRESTLING
Palmyra at Cherry Hill East, 9 a.m.
Rancocas Valley at Hammonton, 9 a.m.
Quads at Haddonfield
w/Maple Shade, Delran, Seneca
Fairleigh Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m.
w/Bordentown
Quads at Northern Burlington, 9 a.m.
w/Freehold Township, Lower Cape May
Quads at Burlington City, 10 a.m.
w/Burlington Township, Haddon Heights, Pemberton
Quads at Hackettstown, 10 a.m.
w/Holy Cross
COED SWIMMING
Pemberton at Northern Burlington, 11 a.m. Giant Fitness
Delran at Holy Cross, 11:15 a.m. CCT
Rancocas Valley at Moorestown, noon Kroc
Shawnee at Haddonfield, 3 CCT
Lenape at Eastern, 4:30 Nexxt Level
Cherry Hill East at Cherokee, 5 Giant Fitness
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bishop Eustace at Moorestown, 10:30 a.m. Kroc
Lenape at Cherry Hill East, 12:30 Giant Fitness
Cherokee at Haddonfield, 1:45 CCT
Shawnee at Haddon Township, 2 Giant Fitness
WINTER TRACK
Freedom Games at Ocean Breeze, 9 a.m.