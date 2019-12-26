A random collection of running-related articles, information, and funny stuff I found while surfing around.

Worth Reading

Interesting opinion piece from Women’s Running Magazine: We Need to Do More Than #FixGirlsSports Are you a shoe nerd? Here’s what you have to look forward to in 2020. Runner’s World answers one of the questions I am asked most often: How can I get faster?

Race Results

*whistles* So….not much going on this time of year. No results (from Erie) to share this week.

Upcoming races

Jan. 1 — ERC New Year’s Day 5 miler — Presque Isle, Rotary pavilion Feb. 9 — Valentine’s Prediction Run — Presque Isle, Rotary pavilion

Worth making (Recipes for runners)

Lots of Christmas ham leftover? Here are 20 ways to use it!

Group runs

Achille’s Running Shop has free weekly group runs from the store in the West Erie Plaza on Saturdays at 8 a.m. Join their Facebook group to stay up to date on group run info.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.