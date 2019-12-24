Junior played football at Mercyhurst Prep, basketball at Erie First Christian

Multi-sport standout athlete Steve Smith has transferred schools and is enrolled at Erie High School.

Smith, a junior, spent the first two-and-a-half years of his high school career at Erie First Christian Academy before transferring to Erie High last week. His transfer was confirmed by Erie First Christian boys basketball coach Matt Jones, who works at Erie High.

Smith was a basketball standout for the Eagles over the past few years and played in two games this season before the transfer.

Smith is more known for his accomplishments on the football field at Mercyhurst Prep. He competed for the Lakers through a co-op between Mercyhurst Prep and Erie First Christian.

Smith, who has Division I football offers from Toledo and West Virginia, is automatically ineligible for the football postseason as a senior in 2020 unless he appeals the PIAA rule.

Smith, a running back and defensive back, ran for 1,993 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019. He set Erie County rushing records with 508 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in one game against Union City this past fall. He was a District 10 and Region 6 All-Star.

Smith has to sit out 21 calendar days from the day of his enrollment at Erie High before he can compete for the Royals' basketball team.

Depending on the day he officially enrolled last week, Smith could be back for Erie's road game at Kennedy Catholic on Jan. 10 or Jan. 15 at Andrews Osborne (Ohio). Smith could also be ineligible for the basketball postseason in 2020 per PIAA rules.

