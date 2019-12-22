General McLane graduate ranked 2nd in assists for Panthers' volleyball team

General McLane graduate Maddie Soboleski finished second in assists for the University of Pittsburgh volleyball team, which was ranked No. 2 in the national poll before losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Soboleski, a 6-foot redshirt freshman setter, finished with 140 assists. She had a season-best 18 assists and added five digs in a win over North Carolina State. She recorded 15 assists and a season-high six digs in a victory over Florida State.

Soboleski saw action in 21 of Pitt's 32 matches and 48 of Pitt's 111 sets.

Pitt won the Atlantic Coast Conference title with an 18-0 record and closed the season with a 30-2 overall mark.

The Panthers won their first NCAA match 3-0 against Howard before losing to Cincinnati 3-2 in the second round. Their only other loss came to Penn State during the regular season.

FOOTBALL

• Edinboro redshirt senior safety Brandon Anderson was nominated for the Cliff Harris Award, which goes to the top small college defensive player in the country representing NCAA Division II, Division III and the NAIA.

• Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers III won the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is presented annually to the Division II Player of the Year.

Rivers set SRU records with 322 completions, 4,460 passing yards, 52 passing touchdowns and 5,160 yards in total offense. He led The Rock to a 13-1 record as Slippery Rock won PSAC West and PSAC titles, a Super Region One title and made a second appearance in the NCAA semifinals. He set D-II single-season records by being responsible for 61 touchdowns (52 passing, 9 rushing) and 370 points.



• Kent State captured its first-ever bowl victory Friday with a 51-41 win over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl in Texas, and one area graduate was involved.

Cathedral Prep graduate Will Burns, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, saw playing time for the Golden Flashes but did not record any statistics. He closed the season with seven tackles in eight games, including three solo tackles against Auburn.

BASKETBALL

• Meadville graduate Armoni Foster pulled off a double-win in the PSAC weekly awards. Foster, a sophomore guard for IUP, was selected as the PSAC West men's basketball athlete of the week and the defensive athlete of the week after he had 19 points and seven steals in a 108-41 victory over Bethany College. The seven steals were a career-high and the most by an IUP player since 2013. Foster also had four assists and four rebounds.



• Penn State Behrend's Dave Niland was named the HoopDirt.com Coach of the Week by Just Play Solutions after he reached a milestone with his 500th career win in a 76-60 victory over Fredonia.

WRESTLING

• Mercyhurst junior heavyweight Jacob Robb was named PSAC wrestler of the week after he went 5-0 and won the 285-pound individual title at the Midwest Classic, which featured 16 of Division II's top-25 teams. In the finals, Robb claimed a 2-0 decision to win the title.

SOCCER

• McDowell graduate Cameron Bujnoski of the Edinboro soccer team was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women's Scholar All-America Team. She made the third team.

Bujnoski, a junior defender, earlier was one of six Scots to make the all-East Region Team. She has a 3.75 grade-point average as an early childhood and special education major.

• Gannon men's soccer players Austin Ludwik and Ivan Manfredi were among 11 players named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team.

Ludwik, Manfredi and Chad Barrick earlier were named to the all-East Region first team.



WATER POLO

• Gannon sophomore Drago Marjanovic was selected to the Collegiate Water Polo Association's All-America first team. He finished with 63 goals and 28 assists.

• Penn State Behrend junior Matt Olimski, senior Isaak Hatopp and senior Andre Sardaryzadeh have been named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division III All-America Team. Olimski made the second team. Hatopp and Sardaryzadeh were honorable mention.

• Mercyhurst's Ryan Witoslawski was named an ACWPC D2 All-America honorable mention.

HOCKEY

• The Mercyhurst women's hockey team and the Autism Initiative at Mercyhurst will co-host an Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, Jan. 18, when the Lakers welcome Penn State for a 2:05 p.m. game.



"Over the years, our program has had the privilege of helping and or partnering with many great charities and causes. For our staff and players, it has been a valuable life lesson, honor and opportunity to give back to the community who has consistently supported us so well," coach Michael Sisti said. "We are extremely proud to team up with our AIM students and program for this endeavor."

Fans can learn more about the AIM program at Mercyhurst, as Bradley McGarry, Director of AIM, will be at a table in the front of the ice rink. There will also be a ceremonial puck drop before the game. A sensory room will be provided if needed.