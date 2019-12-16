Former Slippery Rock University defensive back signs with pro indoor team

Erie native Kevin Green graduated from Slippery Rock in the spring of 2017, having played his last college football game the previous fall.

The former Strong Vincent cornerback had an average pro day on The Rock's campus and his playing days came to a halt.

More than three years later, Green has signed a contract to play with the Las Vegas Kings of Elite Indoor Football — a league that currently lists 15 teams from eight states on its website.

"It's really special," he said. "Coming from a smaller school, I didn't really have much of an opportunity. Reality demanded putting my dreams on the back burner."

The dream stayed alive in Pittsburgh, where Green moved after leaving Slippery Rock. In 2018, he sought out former Cathedral Prep football coach Don Holl, who now coaches Gateway in Monroeville. Green volunteered as a defensive backs coach that season.

"I still had that burning feeling," Green said. "I was missing football. I reached out to (Coach Holl) just to try and get the game back in my life. He was more than welcome to have me."

Green stayed in shape during his time away from football, spending time in the gym when he wasn't teaching the Gateway secondary.

"I would go to practice in my cleats," he said. "So I was demonstrating drills to my guys. I was able to run around still."

The desire to play football again drove Green to make a key decision. He traveled to Coach Tom Shaw's Performance Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, to work with a staff headed by Shaw, who has 14 years of NFL coaching experience.

"He's really big on speed," Green said. "That's where I really improved while working with Tom Shaw and those guys."

Then, Green had an opportunity to train at another performance center — this time, at Phase 1 in Las Vegas. There, he worked on his strength.

"Training there was gritty," he said. "I got my size up and gained 25 pounds. I was running faster and jumping higher.

“I'm a completely different player than where I was in college. I'm the most athletic I've ever been in my life."

While in Vegas, Green learned about the Las Vegas Kings franchise. In September, he participated in the Spring League Showcase in Atlanta. At that camp, he received more instruction from NFL coaches. He competed in a scrimmage to get himself on film for professional teams.

"It's a professional development league for guys who have been cut from training camps or mini-camps," Green said. "Or guys who didn't have much tape in college."

Green scrimmaged as a true cornerback. He played two seasons at corner for The Rock before an injury moved him to safety for the rest of his college career. He hoped his versatility and willingness to play any position would enhance his chances of getting noticed.

Two months after the scrimmage, Green's hard work finally paid off. He was offered a one-year contract to play for the IEF's Kings.

"It's not easy to sign a professional contract," he said. "Especially on the long road I have been on. Being able to obtain it, after what I had to endure to get to this point, it's truly special.

"I knew I could still play. I just needed top resources to get my game to where I needed to be. That's what I was lacking in the beginning."

Green will report to Las Vegas Kings mini-camp on Jan. 10. All first-year and second-year players are mandated for the three-day stretch. Training camp begins on Feb. 14. Green plans to stay in Vegas to train before camp gets underway.

