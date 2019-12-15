Former CFL star spent first season as defensive backs coach

Erie native Jovon Johnson has been promoted to defensive coordinator going into his second season with the Defiance (Ohio) College football team.

Johnson is a Mercyhurst Prep and University of Iowa graduate who announced in February that he was ending his 12-year Canadian Football League career to join the Defiance coaching staff as the defensive backs coach.

Late in the season, he took over the duties of defensive coordinator after Defiance gave up an average of 53 points per game in its first eight games and suffered a series of lopsided losses.

In the final two games, under Johnson's guidance, Defiance allowed 19 points in a loss and beat Blufton 10-7 for its only win in a 1-9 season.

"After a thorough search of defensive coordinator candidates, I've decided, based on our success defensively at the end of the year, that Jovon is the best candidate for the position," Defiance College head coach Manny Matsakis said. "He took over the defense the last few games of the year and I thought, he's sitting right here, he's passionate, he loves it here and he wants to help us build a championship program, so I got the right guy."

"I'm honored to be given an opportunity to lead this group of young men and those to come in the future on the defensive side of the ball," Johnson said. "We've made tremendous progress throughout the 2019 season and I feel 2020 will bring an even better output.

"The current players believe in me and I believe in them. It is my job to educate, motivate and inspire them to achieve more than they ever thought humanly possible. We got some work to do, but the good thing is the season doesn't start tomorrow."

Johnson was a five-time CFL all-star and was voted Most Outstanding Defensive Player after the 2011 season. He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006. He has conducted the Jovon Johnson Skills Academy in Erie for the past eight years.

SOCCER

• Penn State Behrend senior Andrew Mastovich and junior Richard Blanchard have been named to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III All-Star First Team.



Mastovich earlier was voted AMCC Defensive Player of the Year. Blanchard, a Cathedral Prep graduate, earlier was named to the all-region team and all-AMCC first-team. He had a team-high 13 goals and an AMCC-best 13 assists. He scored five game-winning goals, including both in the AMCC Tournament.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

• Gannon junior guard Frank Webb Jr. was named PSAC West defensive player of the week after he had 22 points, eight rebounds (six defensive), two steals, one block and one assist in an overtime loss at Kutztown.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

• Edinboro senior guard Michaela Barnes was named PSAC West women's basketball athlete of the week after scoring 31 points against both Walsh and Millersville and adding 28 against Cheyney. She moved into eighth place on Edinboro's career scoring list with 1,440 points.

• Gannon sophomore forward Tori Obenrader was selected as the PSAC West women's basketball defensive athlete of the week after she turned in a career-high in steals with five and added four defensive rebounds against Kutztown.

INDOOR TRACK

• Edinboro junior Hope Pietrocarlo was named PSAC indoor track athlete of the week after she finished 14th among 69 runners in the 5,000-meter run at Grand Valley State's Holiday Open with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 17:08.97.