Some regional lakes have begun to get thin ice skims. This will soon shut them off to fishing until we get safe ice.

Through deer hunting season, steelhead fishing has gone along swimmingly.

Creeks were in pretty good shape as of Thursday afternoon, and they should remain the same until and unless we get sufficient rain to blow-out the creeks. Slush ran on most creeks Thursday morning following a night that got down to 15 degrees. Rain brought some fresh steelhead into the creeks Monday.

On the West Side, Crooked Creek and Elk Creek have fished well, Walnut Creek was alright. Sixteen Mile Creek and Twenty Mile Creek have been best on the East Side. Relatively few anglers have been on the New York creeks through deer hunting season.

The couple days of frigid temperatures slowed steelhead fishing midweek. No large steelhead were reported, but average size has been good with a good many 9-pound fish in the mix. Try natural and pink egg sacks, unless the creeks get muddy, then try bright red and deep orange. Also effective have been live shiners and black jigs tipped with grubs and Mini Foos.

With snow in the drainage basins, any upturn in air temperatures will do little to warm the water, but at least no slush will make fishing easier.

The creeks may be the perfect place this weekend to declare the end of deer season, or they will be blown out.

Not enough has been going on at the inland lakes, rivers and creeks to mention. However, once anglers get back on these waterways they should find very good fishing for crappie, walleye, musky and pike.

The regional stocked trout lakes have been getting their usual allotments of trout. This can be some great trout fishing while the lakes are free of ice. Either fish live bait or troll with very small lures, my favorite method for winter trout fishing. Slow power or 2 power on electric motors is plenty fast. Paddling or rowing can be even more effective because, I think, of the accelerate then decelerate action it gives lures.

Maybe pinch down the hook barbs because this is often very effective. You do not want to launch a boat for 20 minutes of fishing. Handle those released trout with care.

Outflow from the Kinzua Dam is being increased. This probably will negatively affect walleye fishing until flow stabilizes for a couple of days. Fishing for pike and musky could be very good in backwaters.

One good bet for musky is the mouth of Tionesta Creek.

