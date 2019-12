Check out team outlooks for 2019-20 season

2019-20 DISTRICT 10 SWIMMING/DIVING TEAM PREVIEWS

BOYS

REGION 1 (CLASS 2A)

FRANKLIN KNIGHTS

Top swimmers/divers lost: Jake Eshelman (all-district first team in 200-yard freestyle); Greg Fackler (all-region first team in 200 and 400 free relays); Tristan Ostergard (all-region first team in 200 free relay); Zach Taylor (all-region second team in 200 medley relay)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Cole Docter, sr. (all-region first team in 200 and 400 free relays); Noah Rodgers jr. (all-region first team in 400 free relay); Miles Hoffman, jr. (all-region second team in 200 medley relay)

GROVE CITY EAGLES

Coach: Karen Wendelschaefer

Assistants: Chloe Mobley, Heath Calhoun

Top swimmers/divers lost: Kyle Beck, Luke Owrey

Top returning swimmers/divers: Connor McEwen, sr. (district qualifier); Cael McEwen, jr. (district qualifier)

HICKORY HORNETS

Top returning swimmer/diver: Gio Masters, sr. (all-district first team in diving, PIAA medalist)

OIL CITY OILERS

Co-coaches: Eric and Charlie Smith

Top swimmers/divers lost: Bobby Wenner (500 free and free relays); John Wheeler; Connor Rankin

Top returning swimmers/divers: Tom Schneider, sr. (four-time district medalist); Zach Malek, sr. (four-time district medalist); Nick Richar jr.

Outlook: The Oilers seek to improve upon their 12-win dual total from 2018-19, as well as boost their district qualifiers.

SHARON TIGERS

Top swimmer/diver lost: Zach Cattron (all-region second team in 50 free)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Nolan Songer, sr. (all-region first team in 50 and 200 free, 200 IM and 100 butterfly); Jake Cattron, jr.; Ty Chartraw, jr.

TITUSVILLE ROCKETS

Coach: Kevin Dawson (17th season)

Assistants: Seth Come, Taylor Snyder

Top swimmers/divers lost: Brian Clark (three-time district qualifier in 50 free); Darius Crawford (member of team record 200 medley relay); Ralph Turchio (two-time district qualifier in 100 fly)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Zach Titus, sr. (region swimmer of the year, PIAA silver medalist in 100 backstroke); Ian Eldred, sr.; Zach Burton, sr.; Mitchell Baldwin, jr. (district qualifier); Frank Barger, jr. (PIAA qualifier); Seth Brooks, jr. (PIAA qualifier); Trey Kirvan, jr. (PIAA qualifier); David Hauptman, so. (PIAA qualifier); Conan Young, so. (district qualifier)

Newcomers: Gavin Attenborough, fr.; Eric Reynolds, fr.; Gavin Nichols, fr.

Outlook: The Rockets not only have a deep roster, but also one deep in talent in their bid to defend as region champions. “I couldn't ask for a better group of boys than I have this season,” Dawson said. “They are respectful, kind to one another and motivated to do well. It should be a great season.”

Note: Farrell and Slippery Rock did not submit information.

REGION 2 (CLASS 2A)

CORRY BEAVERS

Coach: Doug Gerould (sixth season)

Assistants: Richard Zarger, Jared Heine

Top swimmers/divers lost: Bryce Benedict (all-region first team in 200 free relay, PIAA qualifier); Jared Labowski (all-region first team in 200 free relay, three-time PIAA qualifier); Daniel Espinosa (district qualifier); Nathaniel Smith

Top returning swimmers/divers: Benjamin Goode, sr. (PIAA qualifier); Laban Ehrhart, sr. (PIAA qualifier); Nate Lesher, so.; Steel Fuller, jr. (diving)

Newcomers: Jon Albers, fr.; Logan Harrington, sr.; Landen Weis, jr.; Nick Albers, jr.; Chris Maker, jr.

FAIRVIEW TIGERS

Coach: J.R. Jensen (28th season)

Assistants: Kimberly Jensen, Gregg Stetler, Diane McWilliams (diving)

Top swimmers/divers lost: Tommy McWilliams (all-region first team in 200 medley and 400 free relays); Ned Murphey (all-region first team in 200 medley relay, 100 breast and 200 IM); Max Myers (all-region first team in 200 medley relay); Allan Smith (district qualifier); Matt Carnes (district qualifier)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Teddy Murphey, sr. (co-region swimmer/diver of the year); Ethan Weber, sr. (all-region first team in 400 free relay); Sam Zablotny, jr. (all-region first team in 400 free relay); Luca Hokaj., sr.; Donovan Humberger, sr.; Micah Glus, sr. (district qualifier); Jesse Verner, sr. (diving); Gavin Rucks, jr. (diving); Jon Milward, sr. (district qualifier); J.J. Ennis, jr. (district qualifier)

Outlook: “We have a young team that we hope improves over the season,” Jensen said. “We hope to place well in the region and district and state meets.”

GENERAL McLANE LANCERS

Coach: Mike Allison (seventh season)

Assistants: Talyn Boden, Lauren Stonis, Pat Brickner, Lloyd Koester

Top swimmers/divers lost: Luke Edmonds (co-region swimmer/diver of the year, PIAA qualifier); Logan Miller (PIAA qualifier); Carlos Mamani (PIAA qualifier); Ethan Greenleaf (PIAA qualifier); Ross Marendt; Noah Clever; Ben Rea; Ryan Kraus

Top returning swimmers/divers: Ryan Hess, sr. (diving); Jack Mennow, sr. (diving); Hunter Deible, jr. (district qualifier); Danny Damore, so. (district qualifier); Seth Edmonds; Nathan Englert

Newcomers: Alex Eisert, J.C. Williams, John Hawkins

Outlook: The Lancers are in a major rebuilding mode due to graduation, according to Allison. “We've only filled three spots, so we're a small team this year,” he said. “We have two seniors this season (Hess and Mennow), and the goal is to get them to states.”

GIRARD YELLOWJACKETS

Coach: Megan Boesch (first season)

Assistants: Tanner Bryan, Spencer Boesch, Morgan Tuschak

Top swimmers/divers lost: Matt Hickin, John Moodie

Top returning swimmers/divers: Sean Mitcho, jr. (district qualifier); Jeremiah Keep, so. (district qualifier); Malachi Carstater, sr.

Outlook: Boesch replaced George Drushel, who coached the YellowJackets for six seasons.

HARBOR CREEK HUSKIES

Coach: Maxine Lundberg

Top swimmers/divers lost: Bobby Shotts (all-region first team in 100 back); Ryan Sweet (all-region first team in 100 fly); Cameron Hitchcock (all-region second team in 100 fly and 400 free relay)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Alex Raymond, sr.; Xander Randall, jr.

IROQUOIS BRAVES

Coach: Bob North (41st season)

Assistants: Jake Bartlett, Ryan Morrow, Neil Postas

Top returning swimmers/divers: Jaxon Abele, sr. (district qualifier); Collin Armstrong, sr. (district qualifier); Dominic Wesley, sr. (district qualifier); Joe Westcott, sr. (district qualifier); Joe Wargo, sr. (district qualifier); Matt Rose

Outlook: “Our goal is to improve every day and have as many of our swimmers qualify for districts as possible,” North said.

NORTH EAST GRAPEPICKERS

Top swimmers/divers lost: Justin Warr, Zach Humes

Top returning swimmers/divers: Cody Burch, sr. (district qualifier); Grant Girts, so. (district qualifier); Skyler Theis-Green, jr. (district qualifier); Jackson Currier, so. (district qualifier); Connor Haggerty, so.; Garrette Whitmeyer, sr.; Nathan Bartlett, so.; Hayden Fox, jr.; ; Brooks Townsend, jr.; Zach Roth, sr.

Newcomers: Evan Kemp, fr.; Collin Lawry, fr.; Mason Currier, fr.; Ben Reider, fr.; Mitchell Havens, fr.

UNION CITY BEARS

Coach: Beth Hayes

Assistants: Blaine Walp, Maureen Williams, Maggie Stebick

Top returning swimmers/divers: Nick Cain, jr. (district qualifier); Owen Wienczkowski, jr.; Ruben Swanson, sr.; Jared Kosenski, jr.; Braxton Kent, so.; Sam Naugle, sr.

Newcomers: Tanner Pike-Long fr.; Anthony Bowes, fr.; Hamilton Galbreath, fr.; Ben Pituch, fr.

Outlook: “The team is small, but hard working,” Hayes said. “I'm looking forward to working with all of the swimmers.”

REGION 3 (CLASS 2A-3A)

CATHEDRAL PREP RAMBLERS (2A)

Coach: Mike Doyle (12th season)

Assistants: Bill Morosky, Paul Causgrove, Francis Kloecker (diving)

Top swimmers/divers lost: John Paul Stark (two-time PIAA gold medalist in relays); Robbie Maholic (two-time PIAA gold medalist in relays); Grant Brown (PIAA gold medalist in 200 medley relay)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Ethan Neff, sr. (PIAA gold medalist in 100 back and 200 medley relay); Mike Rahner, sr. (PIAA gold medalist in 200 free relay); Gavin Ferry, sr. (PIAA gold medalist in 200 free relay); Jack Kloecker, sr. (district gold medalist); Jacob Clark, sr. (PIAA qualifier); Andrew Campbell, sr.; C.J. Girts, sr.; Rob Lupo, sr.; Joseph Armanini, jr.; Matthew McCormick, jr.

Newcomers: Jacob Baum, jr.; Aidan Levis, fr.; Mitchell Bradford, fr.

Outlook: The Ramblers return three state champions and five all-state swimmers from their 2018-19 PIAA small-school championship team. “They're focused on repeating,” Doyle said.

EAST HIGH ROYALS (3A)

Coach: Greg Roberts (second season)

Assistant: Ryan Lawrence

Top swimmers/divers lost: Thomas Swick (four-time district qualifier); Drew Appleton (district qualifier); Mason Edwards (district qualifier)

Top returning swimmer/diver: William Swick, jr. (two-time district qualifier)

McDOWELL TROJANS (3A)

Top swimmers/divers lost: Kollin Schwab (all-district first team in diving); Matt Cauley (all-district second team in 200 free relay); Eric Marn (all-region second team in 400 free relay)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Aidan Fickenworth, jr. (all-district second team in 50 and 100 free); Erich Fuhrman, jr. (all-district second team in 500 free); Timothy Simon, jr. (all-district second team in 200 free relay); Matthew Su, jr. (all-district second team in 200 free relay); Matt Lee, jr. (all-district second team in 200 free relay)

Newcomers: Eric Cui, fr. (100 fly and back); Joseph Gigliotti, fr. (diving); Donovan Lavery, fr. (100 free); Alex Liu, fr. (100 back, 200 and 500 free); Ved Patel, fr. (100 breast and back); Nicolin Pierce, fr. (100 and 200 free, 100 back and breast); Christopher Zhou, fr. (50 and 100 free, 200 IM); Evan Teeter, fr. (200 free)

MEADVILLE BULLDOGS (3A)

Top swimmers/divers lost: Wade Clark (all-district second team in 400 free relay); Ryan Girvan (all-district second team in 400 free relay)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Josh Merchbaker, jr. (all-district second team in 200 IM, 100 back and 400 free relay); Gabe Cummings, so. (all-district second team in 400 free relay)

Newcomers: Daniel Button, fr.; Edward Hazelet, fr.; Isaac Johnson, fr.; Isaiah Minor, fr.

MERCYHURST PREP LAKERS (2A)

Coach: Katie Cowan

Assistant: Mike Geary

Top swimmers/diver lost: Ben Ferritto (district qualifier); Jacob Durmis (district qualifier)

Top returning swimmer/diver: Felix Bussiere-Bush, sr.

Newcomers: Ryan Kelly, fr.; Jacob Kennedy, fr.

WARREN DRAGONS (3A)

Top swimmers/divers lost: Andrew Beyer (all-district second team in 200 free); Stephen Ashbaugh (all-region second team in 100 breast)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Derek Hahn, so. (all-region second team in 200 medley relay); Max Harrison, so. (all-region second team in 200 medley relay)

Newcomer: Jarod Peterson, fr.

GIRLS

REGION 1 (CLASS 2A)

FRANKLIN KNIGHTS

Top swimmer/diver lost: Madison Matthews (all-region second team in 50- and 100-yard freestyles and 100 butterfly)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Carleigh Koerner, jr.; Alexa Brown, sr.

GROVE CITY EAGLES

Coach: Karen Wendelschaefer

Assistants: Chloe Mobley, Heath Calhoun

Top swimmers/divers lost: Emma Wilson (University of Pittsburgh recruit, two-time PIAA gold medalist in 50 free); Nancy Wise (all-region first team in 200 medley relay, 200 IM and 100 breast)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Aleana Smiley, sr. (all-region first team in 200 medley and 400 free relays); Zoey Beck, so. (all-region first team in 400 free relay); Becca Krenzer, so. (all-region first team in 400 relay)

OIL CITY OILERS

Co-coaches: Eric and Charlie Smith

Top swimmers/divers lost: Gabby Lockhart (50 and 100 free); Riley Weller (500 free)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Christina Smith, sr. (three-time district medalist); Sydney Svolos, so. (two-time district medalist); Morgan Stover, so. (two-time district medalist); Christa Schneider, jr. (two-time district medalist); Dana Wenner, so. (district relay medalist)

SHARON TIGERS

Top swimmers/divers lost: Kate Levitt (all-region second team in 200 IM); Marina Tomasello (district qualifier)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Ava McLaughlin, so.; Faith McSherry, sr.

Note: Farrell, Hickory and Slippery Rock did not submit information.

TITUSVILLE ROCKETS

Coach: Seth Come (first season)

Assistant: Taylor Snyder

Top swimmers/divers lost: Emma Sines (district qualifier); Sierra Baker (district qualifier)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Katie McAllister, sr. (three-time district qualifier); McKenna Houck (three-time district qualifier)

Newcomers: Emma Slocum, fr.; Madeline Hetrick, fr.; Torrance Snyder, so.; Nydia Deeter, so.; Chloe Riley, so.; Olivia Samonsky, jr.; Abrianna Sampson, jr.

Outlook: Come, who starred for the Rockets during the late 2000s, took over coaching duties from Judy Lesko. “Our numbers are up to 13 swimmers,” he said, “which will help us be more competitive in the region this season.”

REGION 2 (CLASS 2A)

CORRY BEAVERS

Coach: Doug Gerould (sixth season)

Assistants: Richard Zarger, Jared Heine

Top swimmer/diver lost: Katie Reed

Top returning swimmers/divers: Katelyn Anderson, sr. (diving); Bethany Anderson, jr. (two-time district qualifier); McKenzie Mitchell, jr. (district qualifier); Hannah Reed, so. (district qualifier); Mallory Jaquith, jr.

Newcomers: Rachael Hajec, jr.; Braydin Gwin, so.

FAIRVIEW TIGERS

Coach: J.R. Jensen (28th season)

Assistants: Kimberly Jensen, Gregg Stetler, Diane McWilliams (diving)

Top swimmers/divers lost: Grace Kocjancic (PIAA gold medalist in 200 free relay); Rowan Hayes (all-district first team in 400 free relay); Skylar List (diving); Claire Timon; Emily Duckett

Top returning swimmers/divers: Halle Myers, jr. (PIAA gold medalist in 200 free relay); Grace Buege, sr. (PIAA gold medalist in 200 free relay); Ellie Kraus, jr. (PIAA gold medalist in 200 free relay); Audra Carnes, sr.; Morgan Dougherty, jr.; Annamarie Habusta, sr.; Madison Hayes, jr.; Abigail Knapp, jr.; Lauren Stephens, so.; Olivia Wright, sr.; Lulu Zhou, so.

Outlook: Myers, Buege and Kraus are returning PIAA gold medalists. They swam legs of the Tigers' state 200 and 400 free relay champions for last season.

GENERAL McLANE LANCERS

Coach: Mike Allison (seventh season)

Assistants: Talyn Boden, Lauren Stonis, Pat Brickner, Lloyd Koester

Top swimmers/divers lost: Taylor Thomas, Meagan Myers, Alexis Throop, Jessica Flack

Top returning swimmers/divers: Hollin Williams, sr. (school record in 200 free); Macie Peyton, sr.; Lily Bard, jr.; Ellen Eisert, sr.

Newcomers: Catrina Miller, Maddie Foradori, Kaitlyn Crosscut, Marin O'Lone, Marissa Bard, Riley Munger, Sami Bennett, Sierra Mercer

Outlook: “We've got a young group of strong swimmers who are fighting through some injuries,” Allison said. “Hopefully, we still can put some damage on the (scoreboards) this year and get people to districts and states.”

GIRARD YELLOWJACKETS

Coach: Megan Boesch (first season)

Assistants: Tanner Bryan, Spencer Boesch, Morgan Tuschak

Top swimmers/divers lost: Lena Mitcho (diving); Megan Koma; Sadie Carstater

Top returning swimmers/divers: Madeline Luxon, sr.; Allison Cortina, jr.; Claire Carstater, so.

Newcomer: Ellie Cardman

HARBOR CREEK HUSKIES

Coach: Dana Foster (27th season)

Top swimmers/divers lost: Emily Kujan (four-time district qualifier); Sarah Sweet (PIAA qualifier, member of team's record 400 free relay)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Molly Nielsen, sr. (Washington & Jefferson College recruit, PIAA qualifier, five-time school record holder); Erin Ingalls, sr. (PIAA qualifier, five-time team record holder); Madeline Curtis, sr. (three-time team record holder); Emma Whiteman, jr. (two-time district qualifier); Morgan Ingalls, so. (PIAA qualifier, two-time team record holder); Reagan Rand, so. (district champion and PIAA medalist); Laynee Mosbacher, so. (district qualifier); Anna Daley, so. (district qualifier); Monica Curtis, so.

IROQUOIS BRAVES

Coach: Jake Bartlett (first season)

Assistants: Bob North, Ryan Morrow, Neil Postas

Top swimmers/divers lost: Jenna Biggie, Molly Ferko, Virginia Slupski

Top returning swimmers/divers: Abby Peterson, sr. (district qualifier); Allie Freer, jr. (district qualifier); Olivia Marzka-Scarlett, jr. (district qualifier)

Outlook: Bartlett replaced Mike Kujawinski, who coached the Iroquois girls for 12 seasons.

NORTH EAST GRAPEPICKERS

Top swimmer/diver lost: Ashleigh Lutz

Top returning swimmers/divers: Rachel Gruber, so.; Elizabeth Currier, sr.; Anna Sveda, sr.; Frances Schoenfeldt, sr.; Sicily Alcorn, jr.; Lauren Cass, jr.; Vicki Locatelli, sr.; Maddie Watts, sr. (diving); Julia Sank, sr. (diving); Olivia Burek, sr.; Paige Grice, sr.; Stephanie Gates, jr.; Kaylin Sveda, so.

Newcomer: Abby Frazzini, fr.

UNION CITY BEARS

Coach: Beth Hayes

Assistants: Blaine Walp, Maureen Williams, Maggie Stebick

Top swimmer/diver lost: Veronica Williams (school record in 100 breast, three-time district qualifier)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Sydney Gilbert, so.; Gena Feltenmeyer, jr.; Octavia Kosnik, jr.; Jordan Curtis, so.; Jenea James, jr.; April Barringer, jr.; Kenzie Mason, so.; Bell Frey, so.; Pika Muller, jr.; Hannah Robertson, so.; Kyleigh Rohler, jr.

Newcomers: Samantha McIntyre, fr.; Sadie Bowers, fr.; Kerigan Saska, fr.; Aubrayella Hunter, fr.; Lauren Green, fr.

Outlook: “I have a large group of girls willing to work hard and give me their best,” Hayes said.

REGION 3 (CLASS 2A-3A)

EAST HIGH ROYALS (3A)

Coach: Luke Wilmoth (third season)

Assistant: Ryan Lawrence

Top swimmer/diver lost: Reilly Yonkers (Gannon University recruit, three-time district qualifier)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Cassie Ellsworth, sr. (two-time district qualifier); Makayla Thieman, so. (district medalist in 100 breast and 200 IM); Isabella Nadzam, jr. (district qualifier); Anna Grychowski, jr. (district qualifier)

Newcomers: Bronwyn Heisler, Thalia Van Luven

Outlook: “We're hoping to send at least one swimmer to states,” Wilmoth said.

McDOWELL TROJANS (3A)

Top swimmers/divers lost: Emma Louie (all-district first team in 200 medley relay); Celia Fortebraccio (all-district second team in 200 free relay); Ashley Taylor (all-district second team in 400 free relay)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Uriahe DeVore, sr. (all-district second team in 200 free relay); Jordan Nuzback, jr. (all-district first team in 200 medley relay); Lexi Pierce, jr. (all-district first team in 200 medley relay); Kalli Knott, jr. (all-district first team in diving); Jazmyn Myers, so. (all-district second team in 500 free)

Newcomers: Grace Kalivoda, fr. (100 free); Ava Kubeja, fr. (100 free); Ayden Sanford, fr. (100 free); Samantha Sebulak, fr. (100 breast)

MEADVILLE BULLDOGS (3A)

Top swimmer/diver lost: Sophia Stewart

Top returning swimmers/divers: Lin Torell, sr.; Olivia Philbrick, jr.

Newcomer: Peytyn Bailey, fr.

MERCYHURST PREP LAKERS (2A)

Coach: Katie Cowan

Assistant: Mike Geary

Top swimmer/diver lost: Tatiana Yurchak

Top returning swimmer/diver: Mary Claire Stark, sr. (all-region first team in 100 breast, PIAA medalist)

Newcomer: Ava Gardner, fr.

VILLA MARIA VICTORS (2A)

Coach: Sonya Whitman (ninth season)

Assistants: Abby Quinn, Mike Resurreccion

Top swimmers/divers lost: Kelly Fessler (PIAA champion, three-time state medalist); Leah Prischak (PIAA qualifier); Sydney Sherman (Duquesne University recruit, 11-time PIAA medalist); Katy Rose (two-time PIAA medalist in 200 medley relay); Joelle Williams (Marshall University diving recruit, four-time PIAA qualifier)

Top returning swimmers/divers: Bella Agresti, sr. (two-time PIAA champion, four-time state medalist); Jasmine Chen, jr. (two-time PIAA champion, four-time state medalist); Gracie Girts, so. (PIAA medalist in 400 free relay); Megan Maholic, so. (PIAA champion, four-time state medalist); Ellen Mercatoris-Morrison, sr. (PIAA qualifier in 400 free relay); Olivia Mottillo, jr. (PIAA medalist in 200 free relay); Olivia Sanders, sr. (PIAA qualifier in 100 breast); Bella Taraski, so. (PIAA qualifier in diving

Newcomers: Emily Consiglio, fr.; Gianna Corsi, fr.; Jillian Heinrich, fr.; Emily Morphy, fr.; Haley Palmer, fr.; Kyan Snider-Mills, fr.; Katie Welton, fr.

Outlook: The Victors are in the early days of their first season as defending PIAA team champions. “We’ll need to continue to work hard and stay focused in the same way we did last year,” Whitman said. “We lost a big and talented group of seniors, but we're lucky enough to have another big group of freshmen who are already starting to show some exciting potential.”

WARREN DRAGONS (3A)

Top returning swimmer/diver: Gabrielle Hahn, sr.

Newcomers: Kirsten Johnson, fr.; Morgan Poole, fr.