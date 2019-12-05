A random collection of running-related articles, information, and funny stuff we found while surfing around.

Get the most out of cardio for weight loss with these expert tips. New York Times: I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike (This is just disturbing, on so many levels and, yet, not even remotely surprising). Meet the Runner Who Hasn’t Had a Day Off in 50 Years Here’s an interesting concept: Color coding your workouts to fine-tune your performance and recovery

Race Results

Nov. 28 -- ERC Turkey Trot

Upcoming races

Dec. 14 — ERC Snowflake 5K — Presque Isle, Rotary pavilion Jan. 1 — ERC New Year’s Day 5 miler — Presque Isle, Rotary pavilion Feb. 9 — Valentine’s Prediction Run — Presque Isle, Rotary pavilion

Worth making (Recipes for runners)

If you don't like mushrooms, you can skip this one, but if you are a 'shroom lover, like me, this Mushroom Ricotta Open Faced Sandwich will make you so very, very happy.

Group runs

Achille’s Running Shop has free weekly group runs from the store in the West Erie Plaza on Saturdays at 8 a.m. Join their Facebook group to stay up to date on group run info.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.