Meet the Erie Times-News sports staff's preseason player of the year and players to watch.

The PIAA girls basketball season starts Dec. 6. As part of its season preview, the Erie Times-News sports staff presents its annual District 10 preseason player of the year and players to watch:

Erie Times-News District 10 Preseason Player of the Year: Makennah White, West Middlesex

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

White had a huge junior season as she averaged 21.1 points per game and was named to the all-state first team. She led the Big Reds to the District 10 Class 2A championship, a historic run to the PIAA championship game in Hershey and committed to Division I Massachusetts in the offseason. White is a force in the paint and went over 1,000 career points as a junior. She could be in store for another big year after scoring 632 points last winter.

Erie Times-News District 10 preseason players to watch

Malia Magestro

School: Kennedy Catholic

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

• Magestro was named to the all-state team as a junior after scoring 28.9 points per game. She led the Golden Eagles to the District 10 Class 1A championship and later committed to Division I Youngstown State.

Angelina Meola

School: Iroquois

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

• Meola led District 10 in scoring with 29.6 points per game and was named to the all-state team. She’ll get a chance to try and lead Iroquois to a D-10 title after sitting out last postseason because of PIAA transfer rules.

Cassidy Creager

School: Villa Maria

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

• Creager is a matchup nightmare for teams at 6 feet 1 inch. She is hard to stop in the paint and can't be left alone for jump shots. Creager averaged 10.2 points per game while pulling down plenty of rebounds and altering shots on defense last year.

Julia Miller

School: McDowell

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

• Miller was a standout for the Trojans last year and was voted the Region 7 player of the year. She scored 11 points per game and emerged as the leader for McDowell.

Emily Anthony

School: West Middlesex

Year: Sophomore

Position: Guard

• Anthony burst onto the varsity scene last year as one of the top point guards in District 10 despite being a freshman. She scored 8.9 points per game and could be in store for some big things over the next three years.