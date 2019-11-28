Hatboro-Horsham at Upper Moreland, 10 a.m.

Last year: Hatboro-Horsham 28-12

Back on Sept. 27, Upper Moreland won the regular-season meeting between these rivals 38-26. In that game, TJ Troxell caught a pair of touchdown passes and also had a 82-yard kickoff return to lead the Golden Bears. Quarterback Byron Hopkins threw for 89 yards and also rushed for 136 yards. Hatboro-Horsham freshman quarterback Colin O’Sullivan was 18-for-32 for 217 yards and two passing touchdowns in the game.

The Hatters, who went 1-8 under first-year coach Mark Schmidt, starts a very young team and its only win was 49-24 over Quakertown on Oct. 18. They’ve struggled defensively, allowing over 38 points per game. O’Sullivan has thrown for 1,316 yards and 13 touchdowns, mostly to favorite target Chrishon Avery, who has 35 receptions for 526 yards. When H-H runs, look out for Jordan Collazo or Omar Ali. A year ago, Collazo rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving.

Upper Moreland (6-6) was a playoff team in Class 4A, winning a semifinal against Springfield before losing to Bishop Shanahan in the District One championship game. Hopkins does it through the air or on the ground, with 16 total touchdowns. Jahaire Johnson has 24 receptions for 408 yards and four TDs.

Quakertown at Pennridge, 10:15 a.m.

Last year: Pennridge 37-6

For the 90th time, these two rivals do battle on Thanksgiving. For the first time in a long time both enter with losing records and a chance to salvage their seasons with a win in the biggest game on either team’s schedule.

Quakertown (3-7) last played Oct. 25, a 26-17 loss to Academy Park, which was its third straight defeat to close the season. The Panthers’ last win was a big one, over SOL American power and playoff qualifier Upper Dublin 14-13. They’ve struggled to run the ball at times this season, but when they do watch for Tyler Merwarth or Josh McGovern. QB Will Steich has completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pennridge (2-8) will have its second straight losing season and struggled offensively for much of it, scoring just 11.7 points per game. Its only wins came in Week 1 against Delaware Valley and Oct. 18 vs. Harry S. Truman. The Rams went 0-6 in the SOL Continental Conference. Quarterback Bobby Croyle has thrown for 865 yards and seven touchdowns, mostly to favorite targets Elias Dantzler or Connor Pleibel. When they run, look for Taj Utsey. In that win over Truman, Croyle was 13-for-19 for 126 yards passing and three TDs, while Utsey ran for 140 yards.