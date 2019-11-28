Pittsburgh extended its point streak to seven games with 8-6 win Wednesday night.

PITTSBURGH – Kris Letang capped a wild comeback, scoring the deciding goal with 3:06 to play, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied with six goals in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Letang's slap shot from the right circle beat Thatcher Demko to the glove side, completing Pittsburgh's comeback from a 6-3 deficit.

Evgeni Malkin scored twice and had three assists, and Jake Guentzel had two goals and two assists. Guentzel, on a three-game scoring streak, has 14 goals this season and six goals and 12 points on a six-game point streak.

Bryan Rust had a power-play goal and three assists, while Dominik Kahun and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which extended its point streak to seven games. The Penguins have points in 12 of their last 14 games.

Tristan Jarry stopped six shots in relief of Matt Murray, who started and made 10 saves in two periods.

Elias Pettersson scored his 11th of the season and his fifth goal in eight games for Vancouver. J.T Miller and Adam Gaudette each had two goals and Jake Virtanen scored his seventh for the Canucks, who have three wins in their last 12 games. Demko made 32 saves.

Flames 3, Sabres 2, OT: At Buffalo, Elias Lindholm scored on a wraparound 1:17 into overtime to lead the Calgary Flames over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and set up the winner in a game played in front of a backdrop of uncertainty and questions regarding allegations made against Flames coach Bill Peters' past dealings with players before he arrived in Calgary.

TJ Brodie also had a goal and assist, and David Rittich stopped 34 shots as Calgary improved to 2-0-1 in its past three, and with associate coach Geoff Ward behind the bench.

Jimmy Vesey and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres who dropped to 2-8-3 in their past 13 – and after getting off to a 9-2-1 start to the season. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.