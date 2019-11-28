Ashland, Le Moyne and Alderson Broaddus to compete in Golden Knights’ annual tournament starting Friday.

The 36th annual Gary Miller Classic is set for this weekend as Gannon welcomes in Alderson Broaddus, Le Moyne and nationally-ranked Ashland for a two-day, four-game tournament at the Hammermill Center.

The action gets started Friday when No. 11 Ashland battles Le Moyne at 5:30 p.m. before Gannon takes on Alderson Broaddus at 7:30 p.m. The consolation and championship games are set for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Saturday.

Ashland is off to a 4-0 start this season and is averaging 91 points per game. The Eagles scored 108 points in a 108-39 win over Ohio-Chillicothe last week before racking up 98 points against Alderson Broaddus on Sunday.

Ashland has five players scoring in double digits to start the season led by 6-foot 8-inch center Drew Noble with 17.5 points per game.

Ashland is the third nationally-ranked opponent for Le Moyne in the first month of the season. The Dolphins (3-3) already lost to No. 11 IUP 82-78 and No. 17 Daemen 89-79.

Tim Leavell leads Le Moyne with 15.8 points per game, while Ryan Roland is scoring 15.5 ppg. Roland transferred from Mercyhurst a few years ago and Le Moyne is scheduled to play at Mercyhurst on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

Alderson Broaddus (1-4) has battled a tough schedule to start the season. The Battlers' only win came against West Virginia Wesleyan, 83-79, last week. Alderson Broaddus has four players scoring in double digits this season led by KJ Walker with 15.5 ppg.

Gannon (1-2) lost the first two games of the season before beating Millersville 71-62 to give new head coach Kelvin Jefferson his first win. The Golden Knights have won 18 Gary Miller Classic titles with the most recent title coming in 2017. Michigan Tech won the classic last year.

Victor Olawoye leads Gannon with 13.7 points per game followed by Chris Clancy with 12.7 ppg and DeAnte Cisero with 10.7 ppg.