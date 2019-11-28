Otters to host annual Thanksgiving Day game

Kitchener Rangers (7-10-2-2) at Erie Otters (11-7-2-5)

Thursday, 7 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena

What to watch: Erie's traditional Thanksgiving game is the second of the team's five straight Ontario Hockey League appearances at home. It's also the first of the Otters' three games against Kitchener at EIA. … Erie's homestand started in disappointing style. London, thanks to four goals in a seven-minute span against Erie goaltender Daniel Murphy, blanked the Otters 4-0 this past Sunday. The Knights chased Murphy to Erie's bench after that binge. Aidan Campbell made six saves in relief. … The shutout meant Erie's offensive statistics remained the same as before Sunday’s puck drop. Right winger Chad Yetman is still the team's leader for goals (18) and left winger Maxim Golod leads in points (32). Defenseman Jamie Drysdale and Golod share the team's lead in assists (22).

Kitchener: The Rangers arrive in Erie with the league's worst record in the Western Conference. They go into Thursday’s action 11 points behind the Otters in the Midwest Division standings. … Kitchener also will have a new coach Thursday. The Rangers fired former Erie assistant Jay McKee on Monday. McKee had been in charge of the Rangers since May 2016. He guided them to the OHL playoffs in each of his three full seasons. However, two first-round losses and the poor start to 2019-20 factored into the franchise's decision. … General manager Mike McKenzie will coach Kitchener on an interim basis. McKenzie takes over a team that's lost four straight games and 10 of its past 12. The Rangers have been outscored 18-6 over their current skid. … Left winger Jonathan Yantsis (13 goals) and center Riley Damiani (17 assists, 26 points) are the Rangers' best threats on offense.

Up next: vs. Peterborough, Saturday, 7 p.m.

– Mike Copper