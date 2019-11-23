Demie Sumo had a pair of rushing touchdowns, Zaire Clements ran for over 100 yards and the Willingboro defense forced six turnovers on the way to a 40-8 win over Salem in Friday night’s Central Jersey Group 1 championship game.

WILLINGBORO — It was 6 yards from becoming a game, but that never happened.

Anthony Marsh's diving interception at his own 3-yard line ended Salem High School's bid for a tying touchdown in Friday night's Central Jersey Group 1 championship game.

At that point it was 97 yards from becoming a rout, and that did happen. The Chimeras covered that distance in just under 2½ minutes, and Ah-Shaun Davis threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Chris Long that gave Willingboro a two-score lead at halftime.

There was no doubt after that. The Chimeras repeated as sectional champions with a 40-8 thrashing of the overmatched Rams.

“We had to come at them on the goal line,” Long said. “I just had to get mine. We worked on it in practice, that back shoulder. We knew they'd have a safety over top, so my quarterback put it in the right place, and we went for six.”

The score came with 2.4 seconds left in the first half and put Willingboro ahead, 20-8. You can't overestimate the difference between a 14-8 halftime lead and a 20-8 advantage.

“It probably would have been the same (at the end), but the momentum that we had, after that touchdown — it helped,” Long said.

Especially after Salem had cut into the Chimeras' early 14-0 lead with a 3-yard TD run by Bobby Arnold and gotten back into the red zone with Amir Mansour's interception and 37-yard return.

“What that touchdown did was change the energy,” Willingboro coach Steve Everette said. “There was a lot of negative energy on the sideline, after some things that happened earlier in the game, but getting that touchdown changed all our energy to positive energy.”

An interception by Demie Sumo stopped Salem's first possession of the second half and led to a nine-play march to another touchdown. It started with an incomplete pass, followed by eight straight belly runs. Sumo finished it with a 6-yard run.

Sumo carried 15 times for 79 yards and would have easily topped 100, if not for an inadvertent whistle that chopped almost 40 yards off his longest carry of the night.

“All my games are the same,” Sumo said. “Exactly like this. I come out, ball and do my thing.”

And this one wasn't a little special?

Sumo smiled.

“A little,” he said. “This was the championship.”

Turn on the sound and you can hear the inadvertent whistle that took away a good chunk of Demie Sumo’s 71-yard run. #BCTsports #bonushighlight pic.twitter.com/KWIvcXVyH2

— John Lewis (@JohnLewis19) November 23, 2019

Zaire Clements' turn to shine came next. He hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Davis on the Chimeras' next possession, and after an interception by Jahad Green opened the fourth quarter with a 75-yard touchdown run.

“The O-line did their job,” said Clements, who carried 20 times for 182 yards. “I put it down to them. They were fighting from the first second of the game to the last second. I used that track speed. It feels great. We're making history out here. Two sectional championships in a row. It's the best feeling.”

Clements said the offense has all kinds of weapons and 1,000 things it can do, but the biggest star of the night was a defense that forced six turnovers and allowed just five first downs in the second half. Four of those came via penalties.

Willingboro will meet the winner of Saturday's Paullsboro-Penns Grove South Jersey Group 1 championship game in an NJSIAA bowl game at the Meadowlands. The Chimeras met Penns Grove in last year's inaugural game.

“We've got to start strong and finish strong this time,” Long said. “We can't take our foot off the gas. From the first whistle to the last whistle, we've got to play hard. We've got to get what's ours.”