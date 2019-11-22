Lake trout fishing is hot in shallow water in the North East area.

Steelhead fishing this week has been OK. The more skilled steelhead anglers caught some fish. However, stream conditions are less than ideal. There has not been enough rain.

The only fresh steelhead may be in Elk Creek. Flows are on the low side and fairly clear. Snow melt has maintained adequate flow, but this is very cold water and steelhead have been sluggish.

On the East Side, probably the best steelhead fishing has been off the creek mouths. There has been some steelhead activity in North East Marina.

On the West Side, steelhead fishing has been fair to good at the mouth of Trout Run.

The better fishing in Walnut Creek has been in the boat basin and between the walls. Steelhead are in fair numbers but well dispersed at Elk Creek. Fly fishers have been catching some fish on smaller nymphs and single egg patterns. Bait anglers have had some luck on pink egg sacks, live minnows and spoons at Walnut Creek and Elk Creek. Try a blue/chrome, green/chrome or red/chrome Little Cleo or Krocodile Spoon at Trout Run.

Some nice brown trout were caught this week, most notably at the mouth of Trout Run. At least a couple were over 12 pounds.

Also, try trolling Presque Isle Bay and casting spoons or bait fishing with live shiners at the East Whatever Boat Launch. I have been corrected for calling it the East Avenue or East Street Boat Launch. I looked at the sign but forgot what it read.

Lake trout fishing is hot in shallow water in the North East area. Some boats have been trolling, some have been jigging. Some of these fish have been reported to be in the 20-pound class. Use a lot of green and a lot of bright red. Add scent to lures. Troll slowly, but catching them on hand-held rods is a lot more fun than a rod holder.

Very little has been happening at the regional inland lakes. The most exciting reports have involved musky at Edinboro Lake and Pymatuning Lake. Also some good largemouth bass fishing was reported at Edinboro Lake. A large golden shiner is a great fall bait for big bass. Some perch have been caught from the docks at Pymatuning Lake. Several musky have been hooked at the Spillway.

In the Allegheny River, smallmouth bass have been hitting well in deeper pools.

