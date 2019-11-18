GREENCASTLE — The Greencastle sensation has run her way to Chapel Hill.

In front of family, friends and supporters Monday night, Greencastle-Antrim High School senior Taryn Parks signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina.

A decorated distance runner, Parks chose UNC — located in Chapel Hill — over a slew of NCAA Division I options, including Stanford, Washington, Georgetown and North Carolina State.

Ultimately, the decision to become a Tar Heel made the most sense for Taryn's future.

"Originally the coaches from Stanford went to UNC, and I took my official visit to Stanford this past spring," Parks said about the process. "Then I took my visit to North Carolina and I absolutely loved it. That and with the coaches, I could tell immediately."

Coach Chris Miltenberg came to North Carolina in June of 2019 after having recruited Parks while in the same position at Stanford. Miltenberg brought staff members familiar with Parks to UNC, creating a comfort level a little closer to home.

"The head coach, Coach Milt, he has a history of building good programs," Parks explained. "I really like their mentality how each day is focused as a team, working together to get better each day. It felt very similar to my high school coach (Rich Secrest), so it should make it an easier transition."

Parks has shined since a young age, emerging as a rare talent in middle school before developing into one of the nation's top high school distance runners.

During her varsity career at G-A, Parks has won a total of six state championships — three outdoor track, two indoor track, one cross country — while earning the title of national champion in the girls' mile run at the New Balance Indoor Nationals earlier this year.

This coming spring, the daughter of Trevor and Amber Parks will look to complete a career sweep of the 1,600-meter run during outdoor track season, entering her senior campaign as a three-time defending state champion in the event. Her most recent performance at the PIAA Track and Field Championships back in May set a new meet record, finishing the mile in 4:37.07 to break a mark that has stood since 1981.

During her junior indoor season, Parks grabbed two gold medals at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor State Championships in the mile and shorter 800.

Splashing onto the cross country scene, Parks won the girls' AA race at the PIAA meet as a freshman before adding a pair of silvers and a bronze to her state hardware collection the last three years.

Needless to say, UNC is getting a special young lady.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity," said Parks, who has not declared a major.

North Carolina competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), which showcases some of the country's premiere athletes across all sports.

"It's a nice weight off my shoulders," Parks said. "The visits have been a little tiring, and trying to decide has been a little overwhelming. I could see myself fit in anywhere that I visited, but North Carolina really stood out."

Contact Ben Destefan at bdestefan@therecordherald.com, 717-762-2151 or on Twitter: @bdestefan_RH