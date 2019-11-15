Ramblers rout University Prep in PIAA subregional game

Cathedral Prep scored in a lot of ways during last weekend's 42-6 victory over University Prep.

The Ramblers advanced to the main portion of the PIAA Class 4A bracket with their subregion playoff win at Pittsburgh's Cupples Stadium. They recorded all six of their six touchdowns in the first half.

On offense, Cathedral Prep's Tamar Sample threw scoring passes of 35 and 31 yards to Jaelen Carson. Luke Sittinger reached the end zone on a 32-yard run and found himself there a second time when he recovered on a University Prep fumble.

The Ramblers added two more defensive touchdowns on interception returns by Ben Tirpak (18 yards) and Jaheim Howard (90 yards).

Prep (10-2) will continue its quest for a fourth consecutive PIAA Class 4A title Friday at 7 p.m. when it meets Bellefonte (9-2) in a first-round game at Clarion University.