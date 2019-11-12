Barnes leads roster that includes 7 new players after 20-win season

Callie Wheeler learned and adapted throughout her playing career to become a standout basketball player at Edinboro.

She did the same thing as an assistant coach at Edinboro to become one of the more sought-after assistants in Division II.

After one year as the head coach of the Edinboro women's basketball team, Wheeler is hoping to apply what she learned this past year for another successful season.

“I learned a lot about myself and being a head coach and about my players,” Wheeler said. “I thought it would be an easy transition from assistant coach to head coach, but it wasn't. I reflected on how to build this next team, and my assistant Chris Bess and I did a lot of evaluating on where we want to be and we're really excited about the make-up of our roster.”

Wheeler and the Fighting Scots open the season Tuesday with a home game against Lake Erie at 5:30 p.m.

Edinboro had some bumps and bruises last year, but the Scots finished 20-9 for their ninth straight 20-win season. The Scots lost three 1,000-point scorers to graduation in Ciara Rosten, Jontay Walton and Michelle Jahn, along with post player Allison Thompson. There were also three players who decided not to play, including reserve guard Sarah Fischer.

Despite the heavy losses, Edinboro has a solid group back, including All-America guard Michaela Barnes. She averaged 21 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season.

“The chemistry is great, and a big point this year is to get to know each other on a personal level to build that chemistry on the court,” Barnes said. “The expectation is always to get a ring, and it's important for the new players to realize the culture we've established at Edinboro.”

Barnes is joined by two redshirt seniors who might not have been in the plans a few years ago. Cheniya Sharpe was contributing in a big way as a junior during the 2017-18 season when she suffered a season-ending knee injury in January 2018. She redshirted last year and is looking to come back strong for one more season.

The other redshirt senior is Bridgette Shaffer, who never intended to play college basketball but has been a key reserve the past few years.

“We are trying to grow as a family on and off the court this year and win a championship,” said Shaffer, a team captain. “We have seven new people so we are figuring out roles, and definitely building team chemistry is the most important thing. That will translate to more success on the court.”

Shaffer knocked down 49 3-pointers last year and Sharpe was pulling down 7.2 rebounds per game when she suffered her injury.

Northwestern graduate Monica Brown and Lillian Young are back as key sophomores, and Abbey Antolic returns as a redshirt junior.

To fill the roster, Wheeler brought in three freshmen and four transfers. All three freshmen are guards, including Rana Elhusseini, Jada Whaley and Emma Elash, while the focus with the transfers was to bring in some size.

Maggie Gilbert is a 6-foot 3-inch junior who transferred from Southeastern, while D'Rae Tullock is a 6-2 senior forward from Arkansas Tech.

Madison Amalia is a 5-5 junior guard who transferred in from St. Thomas Aquinas and North East graduate Alexis Rodenbaugh, a 5-10 junior guard, transferred to Edinboro from Jamestown Community College.

“We brought in seven new players and one was a transfer that sat out last year but was able to practice with us in the spring,” Wheeler said. “We have six brand-new players, and I'm really excited about the diverse mix of players on the roster. It really made practice competitive, as everyone is competing for a spot and playing time.”

