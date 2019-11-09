Mercyhurst Prep, Cathedral boys, McDowell, Villa Maria girls in action

PIAA boys soccer playoffs

Class 2A quarterfinals

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Deer Lakes

Saturday, 4 p.m., Slippery Rock High School

Records: Mercyhurst Prep 18-5-0; Deer Lakes 17-5-0

How they got there: Mercyhurst Prep defeated Shady Side Academy 2-1, and Deer Lakes defeated Juniata 1-0 in double overtime in the PIAA first round.

Outlook: Mercyhurst Prep held off Shady Side Academy in the first round behind one goal and one assist from John Kerner. Jarrett Harry added one goal and Shawn Ganger had one assist. Harry is up to 101 career goals after scoring four against Fairview last week. Mercyhurst Prep is looking for its first PIAA quarterfinal win since 2011 when the Lakers reached Hershey. Deer Lakes has been one of the top teams in the WPIAL this season. The Lancers lost to Cathedral Prep 3-2 in August and ended Fairview's 2018 season with a 1-0 win. Deer Lakes survived the first round with an overtime goal by Devin Murray. The Lancers have outscored opponents 15-4 in the postseason with all four goals coming in a 4-3 loss to Quaker Valley in the WPIAL final. Deer Lakes' biggest strength is on defense with Colton Spence, Tony Wanamaker and Ryan Butler on the back line and Nick Braun in goal.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Quaker Valley-Punxsutawney winner on Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Cathedral Prep vs. Franklin Regional

Saturday, 2 p.m., Slippery Rock High School

Records: Cathedral Prep 22-0-0; Franklin Regional 20-0-1

How they got there: Cathedral Prep defeated Blackhawk 4-0, and Franklin Regional defeated Bradford 6-2 in the PIAA first round.

Outlook: Cathedral Prep and Franklin Regional have been two of the top teams in the state over the past few years regardless of classification. Franklin Regional is currently No. 7 in the USA Today region rankings for the region that covers Pennsylvania, and the Panthers are No. 23 in the Top Drawer Soccer national rankings. Franklin Regional beat Cathedral Prep 1-0 in the PIAA quarterfinals last year before losing in the semifinals. Garrett Beaver scored the game-winning goal in a victory over West Allegheny for the WPIAL title last week. Cathedral Prep counters with standout Jack Foht, who recently broke the school record for goals with 52. He had three goals in a 4-0 win over Blackhawk and has come up with big-time goals throughout the season. Franklin Regional has 16 shutouts in 21 matches this season, including three in the postseason. The only blemish on the Panthers' record this year is a 1-1 tie with Thomas Jefferson in early September.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Lower Dauphin-West Allegheny winner on Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals.

PIAA girls soccer playoffs

Class 1A quarterfinals

Mercer vs. Shady Side Academy

Saturday, noon, Slippery Rock High School

Records: Mercer 18-3-1; Shady Side Academy 18-1-0

How they got there: Mercer defeated West Branch 3-1, and Shady Side Academy defeated Everett 9-0 in the PIAA first round.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Freedom-Greensburg Central Catholic winner on Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Villa Maria vs. Bedford

Saturday, noon, Chartiers Valley High School

Records: Villa Maria 16-6-0; Bedford 21-0-1

How they got there: Villa Maria defeated Yough 4-2, and Bedford defeated South Park 1-0 in double overtime in the PIAA first round.

Outlook: Bedford won its fourth straight District 5 championship last week and is looking for its second straight state championship. The winner of the District 10 champion-against-Bedford match in the past two years has gone on to win state. Mercyhurst Prep beat Bedford 1-0 in the PIAA semifinals in 2017 and won the state title, and Bedford edged the Lakers 2-1 in overtime in the PIAA quarterfinals last year and went on to win state. The only match the Bisons didn't win this year was a 0-0 tie against Altoona. Sophomore Katelyn Shaffer had two goals in a 3-0 win over Bald Eagle for the District 5 championship, and classmate Sydney Taractac scored with four minutes to go in double overtime in a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Bedford has outscored opponents 146-4 this season. Villa Maria rolled in the first round as Ella Raimondi, Mackenzie Fletcher, Morgan Harrington and Moira Thunell all scored goals and Lauren Baloga and Harrington had one assist apiece. Villa Maria is looking for its first PIAA quarterfinal win since beating Mars in a shootout in the 2017 PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. The Victors lost to Moon in the following round.

What's at stake: The winner plays the North Catholic-Bald Eagle winner on Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals.

Class 4A quarterfinals

McDowell vs. Hempfield

Saturday, 2 p.m., Somerset High School

Records: McDowell 20-1-0; Hempfield 17-3-1

How they got there: McDowell defeated Norwin 3-2 in double overtime, and Hempfield defeated Unionville 1-0 in the PIAA first round.

Outlook: McDowell staged a furious second-half rally on Tuesday as prolific scorer Kylee Cross scored two goals to force overtime. She then assisted the game-winning goal in overtime scored by Alayna Wicker. The Trojans are on a 20-match winning streak and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. McDowell went to Hershey that season after beating Canon-McMillan, Peters Township and Norwin. Hempfield survived a 1-0 win over Unionville on Tuesday. Gabi Hollinger scored in the 50th minute and the Black Knights held on for the shutout. Emileigh Antesberger recorded her 11th shutout in 21 matches this season. Megan Grube scored in overtime to lift Hempfield to a 3-2 win over Cumberland Valley in the District 3 championship. Jess Weinhold and Katie Brown each had a goal in the win for the Knights.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Boyertown-North Allegheny winner on Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals.

— Tom Reisenweber