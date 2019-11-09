Cochranton is lone District 10 team remaining in quarterfinals
Cochranton is lone District 10 team remaining in quarterfinals
PIAA girls volleyball playoffs
Class 1A quarterfinals
Cochranton vs. Northern Cambria
Saturday, 1 p.m., DuBois Central Catholic High School
Records: Cochranton 15-4; Northern Cambria 20-1
How they got there: Cochranton defeated Elk County Catholic in four sets, and Northern Cambria defeated Fort Cherry in four sets in the PIAA first round.
What's at stake: The winner plays the Bishop Carroll-Clarion winner on Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals.
— Tom Reisenweber