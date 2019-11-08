McDowell midfielder is soccer team's top scorer

School: McDowell

Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Kylee Cross has been a top offensive threat for McDowell's soccer team all season with 20 goals and nine assists.

She continued that trend while helping the Trojans win their first three postseason games.

First, she turned in a three-goal effort when McDowell blanked Erie High 4-0 in the District 10 Class 4A final.

Next, she had the key assist on the game's lone goal late in the second half as McDowell qualified for the first round of state play with a 1-0 victory over Altoona in a PIAA subregional game.

Then, Cross scored two second-half goals to help the Trojans overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit in a PIAA Class 4A first-round game against Norwin. She then assisted on Alayna Wicker's winning goal in the second overtime as McDowell advanced with a 3-2 win.