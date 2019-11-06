Want to answer a few questions (the ones you see here) and be featured in an upcoming post? Email Heather Cass at zipdang22@aol.com.

In this occasional series, we'll ask a member of the Erie-area running community a series of questions to learn more about them, how they got started running, and why they continue. Today, I'd like you to meet Denise Comi of Girard.



Age: 42

Career/job: Secretary for the Villa Maria School of Nursing at Gannon University

How long have you been running: 5 years

What made you start: I started running to challenge myself and see if I could even do it. It turned into an activity that helps build my heart health after I was diagnosed with SVT and had a Catheter Ablation on my heart 2 years ago.

What makes you continue: For my health and for all the friendships. I have met so many wonderful people and made so many new friends in the running community.

Favorite place to run: Even though I always end up at Presque Isle, I do love running around my community in Girard.

PR you're proud of: I am proud to have completed the Cleveland Marathon this past May in the 90+ degree heat. It was rough but I finished.

Guilty pleasure: Anything covered in buttercream

Advice for new runners: Start out slow and build up. I have injured myself trying to push too hard, too fast.

One thing you wish you'd known when you started running: That the sneakers make the difference, LOL. Cheap is not good.

What injuries are you susceptible to? Plantar fasciitis….The feeling of stepping on a nail. Ugh, the worse!

How to you treat/prevent it? I roll my foot with a frozen water bottle. I learned that from me personal trainer. Lifesaver!

Greatest invention of your running life: Rock Tape and Tiger Balm

One thing you'd never run without: Smartwatch

Future running goals? Next challenge? This year I ran the Ragnar Appalachians Trails as part of a relay team. I also ran the 4 for 44 and the Beast on the Bay. I would like to do it again next year. I am also planning on running the Rock and Roll Half Marathon in Washington, D.C., in March 2020.

Do you have a running mantra or quote that speaks to you? Other sports use our sport as punishment.

What other hobbies/interests do you have besides running? I have very active kids so their extracurricular activities are my hobbies.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she's taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.