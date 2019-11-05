State playoffs open for four District 10 teams

PIAA boys soccer playoffs

Class 1A first round

Iroquois vs. Greensburg Central Catholic

Tuesday, 8 p.m., Hampton High School

Records: Iroquois 10-8-0; Greensburg Central Catholic 15-3-1

How they got there: Iroquois is the District 10 champion; Greensburg Central Catholic is the District 7 champion.

Outlook: Iroquois is on a three-match winning streak, including a 2-0 win over Mercer to secure its 10th District 10 championship. The Braves have outscored opponents 12-0 in the postseason. Greensburg Central Catholic has won four matches in a row and seven of its past eight. The Centurions won every WPIAL playoff match by two goals except for the championship, which they won 1-0 over Winchester Thurston. Nathan Ward, a senior midfielder, scored the only goal of the match and is an Indiana recruit. The Centurions have won four WPIAL titles and have several players to watch including Ward, Mason Fabean and defenders Ethan Boyle, Caleb Umbel, Seth Skowronek and Ryan Reitler.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Brockway-Springdale winner on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Class 2A first round

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Shady Side Academy

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Dollinger Field

Records: Mercyhurst Prep 17-5-0; Shady Side Academy 15-3-1

How they got there: Mercyhurst Prep is the District 10 champion; Shady Side Academy is the third seed from District 7.

Outlook: Mercyhurst Prep is on a four-match winning streak and Jarrett Harry after had a huge D-10 championship match against Fairview. He had all four goals in a 4-2 win to reach 100 for his career. Harry has 42 goals and 18 assists this season, while Conner Coughlin has 15 goals and 11 assists and John Kerner has 11 goals and 17 assists. Shady Side Academy relies on a tough defense, which has produced 13 shutouts in 19 matches this season. Bruce David has been a standout keeper for the Indians along with Joe Anania and Hazen Hamda. Shady Side beat Mercyhurst Prep 7-5 in a wild quarterfinal match last year and the Indians ended Fairview's season in the PIAA playoffs the year before. Shady Side also beat Mercyhurst Prep 1-0 in the state playoffs in 2016.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Juniata-Deer Lakes winner on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Fairview vs. Quaker Valley

Tuesday, 8 p.m., Mars High School

Records: Fairview 18-2-1; Quaker Valley 20-2-0

How they got there: Fairview is the District 10 runner-up; Quaker Valley is the District 7 champion.

Outlook: Fairview was 15-0-1 over 16 matches before falling to Mercyhurst Prep 4-2 in the District 10 Class 2A championship. The Tigers are looking for their first PIAA playoff win since 2003 when they beat Chartiers Houston 3-0 in the first round before losing to Trinity Christian in a shootout in the quarterfinals. Jonny Chase has been a standout throughout his career for Fairview, while Jacob Peterson, Aidan Piazza, Eli Yahn and Tony Miller will be counted on to control the midfield. Quaker Valley has been on a roll this season with 19 straight wins since losing to Fleetwood and West Allegheny early in the season. Senior Dom Reiter has 52 goals and 22 assists this season, while Fritz Reiter has 30 goals and 23 assists and Rowan Kriebel and Franky Fernandez have 18 assists apiece.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Somerset-Punxsutawney winner on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Class 3A first round

Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk

Today, 7:30 p.m., Fairview High School

Records: Cathedral Prep 21-0-0; Blackhawk 13-4-4

How they got there: Cathedral Prep is the District 10 champion; Blackhawk is the third seed from District 7.

Outlook: Cathedral Prep hasn't lost a match since falling to Franklin Regional 1-0 in the PIAA quarterfinals last year. The Ramblers would run into them again if both teams win on Tuesday. Danny Harrington scored in overtime to give Prep its 30th D-10 soccer title against Slippery Rock last week, while Jack Foht has been a standout for the Ramblers all season. Blackhawk lost to Franklin Regional in the WPIAL semifinals before beating Hampton 1-0 to play its way into the PIAA playoffs. The Cougars finished in third place in their section, but they made a run in the WPIAL playoffs including an upset of Belle Vernon. Junior Noah Finkbeiner is a player to watch after scoring twice against Belle Vernon. Logan Gonzalez and Cougar Bourl added goals in the win as Blackhawk reached the WPIAL semifinals for the first time in program history.

What's at stake: The winner plays the Bradford-Franklin Regional winner on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals.

-- Tom Reisenweber