Bucks County high school field hockey roundup

Garnet Valley 1, Souderton 0: After a hard-fought defensive battle, Souderton fell in overtime in the PIAA District 1 Class 3A Field Hockey playback game on Friday. The Indians finished in sixth place, which earned the final District 1 state playoff berth. The tournament begins Tuesday with the PIAA 3A opening round.

Mount St. Joseph 2, Gwynedd Mercy Academy 1: Ireland McDermott scored the first goal of the game for the Monarchs in the District 1 Class 2A playback quarterfinal. But Megan Maransky scored the next two to give Mount St. Joseph the win.