Bucks County high school girls soccer roundup:

Rylee Joyce scored in the second half, breaking a scoreless tie, and from that point on it was all Conwell-Egan, as the Eagles soared to the PIAA District 12 Class A girls soccer championship win. Conwell-Egan defeated Philadelphia Academy Charter 3-0 on Friday in the title game played at the South Philly Supersite.

After Joyce put the Eagles on the scoreboard, Olivia Gentile and Melanie Dykes followed with a goal apiece. Dykes, along with Gia Brennan, also had an assist in the win, while Jessica Gentile recorded a shutout in goal. Conwell-Egan advances to the state tournament, which begins on Tuesday. The Eagles will play District 1 champion Calvary Christian in the opening round.

Conestoga 3, North Penn 1: The Knights fell to Conestoga in the District 1 Class 4A playback game but will advance to the state playoffs. The Knights play Tuesday in the PIAA 4A opener.

Council Rock South 3, Unionville 1: The Hawks downed Unionville on the road in the District 1 4A playback game. The Hawks finished in fifth place and advanced to the PIAA 4A state tournament, which begins Tuesday.