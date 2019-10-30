Four championship matches set for Wednesday

BOYS

Class 1A championship

Iroquois vs. Mercer

Today, 8 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Iroquois 9-8-0; Mercer 11-7-1

District 10 championships: Iroquois 9; Mercer 3

Outlook: Iroquois has been off for nearly a week after dominating Wilmington 10-0 in the semifinals. ... Corey Long has been a player to watch for the Braves along with forwards Nate Wozniak and AJ Brine. Collin May has been solid in net along with Drew Johnson, Josh Pachell and Josh Walker at midfield and Andrew Kightlinger, Dominic Wesley, Haydn Gray and Nate Gay on defense. ... Mercer also rolled in its semifinal with an 11-2 win over West Middlesex. The Mustangs have an explosive offense, including sophomore forward Max Graul and midfielders Max Ellis, Grayson Denny and Garrett Thumm.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Winchester Thurston or Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday in the PIAA first round.

GIRLS

Class 1A championship

Iroquois vs. Mercer

Today, 6 p.m., Meadville High School

Records: Iroquois 13-5-1; Mercer 16-3-1

District 10 championships: Iroquois 0; Mercer 0

Outlook: History will be made because Iroquois and Mercer have never won a District 10 girls soccer championship. ... Iroquois is having quite the playoff run over the past week. The Braves knocked off powerhouse Wilmington 2-1 in the quarterfinals before beating Region 3 champion Cambridge Springs in overtime on a goal by McKenzie Smith. Courtney and Sarah Kegerreis have also contributed on offense along with Leah Moreland. ... Mercer is on a nine-game winning streak, including one-goal wins over Seneca and Eisenhower in the playoffs. Darby Miller has been a standout on defense for Mercer along with Emalee Hostetler.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Moshannon Valley or West Branch on Tuesday in the PIAA first round.

Class 2A championship

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Villa Maria

Today, 7:30 p.m., Fort LeBoeuf High School

Records: Mercyhurst Prep 16-3-1; Villa Maria 14-6-0

District 10 championships: Mercyhurst Prep 6; Villa Maria 8

Outlook: Villa Maria won 1-0 on Sept. 23 at Dollinger Field, while Mercyhurst Prep won 2-1 on Oct. 9 at Saxon Stadium. ... Both teams have talented defenses that haven't allowed a goal in four combined playoff matches. ... Among the standouts on the Mercyhurst Prep defense are Jillian Ball, Kiara Petrungaro and Amber Torrance in front of keeper Ashley VanDamia, while Villa Maria counters with Mya Lewis, Lauren Wagner, Lauren Baloga and Lindsey Trocki in front of Alex Velez. ... Both teams will head to the PIAA playoffs and could meet for a fourth time in the state semifinals.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Yough or North Catholic, and the loser plays either Yough or North Catholic on Tuesday in the PIAA first round.

Class 3A championship

Warren vs. Meadville

Today, 5:30 p.m., Fort LeBoeuf High School

Records: Warren 13-4-1; Meadville 13-6-0

District 10 championships: Warren 0; Meadville 0

Outlook: Warren and Meadville are looking for their first-ever District 10 championship in girls soccer. ... The Dragons and the Bulldogs split two region matches this season. Warren won 6-1 on Sept. 17 at Meadville, while the Bulldogs won 1-0 on Oct. 9 at Warren. ... Elizabeth Adams, Alayna Zieziula, Phoebe Templin, Addie Phillis and Linn Torrell have been leaders of the Meadville offense, and Lennon Dailey, Emily Egger, Jessica Susz and Brooklynn Neureiter have been leaders for the Warren defense in front of keeper Alyssa Anderson.

What's at stake: The winner plays either Mars or Plum on Tuesday in the PIAA first round.

– Tom Reisenweber