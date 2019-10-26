The Falcons coach won his 200th career game, a 14-7 victory over Highland

BLACKWOOD — Tom Maderia has won a lot of football games in his coaching career, but none quite like his team’s victory on Friday night.

You see, after Burlington Township defeated West Jersey Football League Liberty Division rival Highland 14-7, it marked a special milestone for Maderia: the 200th win of his coaching career.

“It means I’m old and that I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Maderia said. “When I first started coaching, there were coaches who had 100 wins and I was more impressed with their number of years than number of wins. To see guys like Tim Gushue and Joe Frappolli do it year after year after year, that’s more impressive to me than anything.”

Despite reaching the double-century mark, Maderia refuses to take full credit for the victories.

“I’m a big golfer, and when I play golf, it’s just me out there — it’s nobody else,” he said. “But with coaching football, and tonight, I didn’t make one play. I didn’t call one offensive play — our offensive coordinator Marty Moke did. Rick Errico is our defensive coordinator. It’s a ‘we’ thing, I just happen to be driving the ship.”

Following the win, senior Semi Robertson had nothing but positive things to say about his coach.

“He makes us better overall and he makes us tough,” Robertson said. “We all have a lot of respect for him and he knows way more than anyone else that’s a part of this team. To him, 200 wins is nothing because he doesn’t like recognition for that kind of stuff. To us, it’s crazy and it’s great to be a part of this win.”

Friday was an emotional game for both teams involved.

For Highland, they were missing several key players, who were suspended due to an off-the-field incident.

Township was without its quarterback, Gage Miller, who left the game on the team’s second offensive play and did not return.

“I’m not going to lie to anybody — if they had (running back Johnny) Martin, they score more than seven points tonight,” Maderia said. “But, I think it evened out a bit with our quarterback getting hurt because that took away our offensive firepower immediately.”

Senior safety Donte Thompson, who had never played quarterback at the varsity level before Friday, came in under center and provided plenty of firepower with his legs. He scored both of the Falcons’ touchdowns on runs of 72 and 59 yards.

“It means everything for us to help coach get his 200th win and being a part of it is a really good feeling,” Thompson said. “I have a lot of respect for him. Not only does he teach us football, but he teaches us life lessons for the future.”

While Thompson didn’t complete a pass on the evening, Maderia was pleased with his play-making ability.

“Dante is a strong safety that takes a few reps in practice just in case something bad happens, and tonight, something bad happened,” Maderia said. “Breaking those two runs was huge, and I was happy with how he finished the plays because, if he was tackled close to the goal line, there was no guarantee we were getting in the end zone. So I’m very happy with how he finished those runs.”

Both teams faced plenty of adversity on Friday night, and Maderia couldn’t be happier to come out of the game with the milestone victory. He’s just not a big fan of taking credit.

Unless it’s on the golf course, that is.

“Oh yeah, on the golf course, that’s my score,” Maderia said. “But in all seriousness, there’s nothing more exciting than doing what we did tonight under the lights on a Friday night.”