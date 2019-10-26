By Times-News staff

Saturday

Oct 26, 2019 at 6:47 AM


Results from throughout the state on Friday night

Abington Heights 16, Wallenpaupack 7


Academy Park 26, Quakertown 17


Allentown Central Catholic 31, Bethlehem Catholic 24


Annville-Cleona 31, Lebanon 30


Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 7


Bedford 61, Greater Johnstown 7


Belle Vernon 63, Ringgold 6


Bellefonte 38, Bald Eagle Area 0


Bellwood-Antis 40, Southern Huntingdon 7


Bensalem 15, Harry S. Truman 13


Berlin-Brothersvalley 14, Purchase Line 7


Bermudian Springs 21, Biglerville 12


Berwick 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 22


Bethel Park 14, Upper St. Clair 13


Bishop Guilfoyle 22, Bishop McCort 7


Bishop Shanahan 35, Great Valley 7


Blackhawk 38, Beaver Area 12


Blairsville 36, Blacklick Valley 7


Blue Mountain 19, Schuylkill Haven 17


Bonner-Prendergast 19, Philadelphia West Catholic 8


Brentwood 41, Ellwood City 0


Brockway 35, Curwensville 15


Brookville 35, Dubois 25


Burgettstown 24, South Allegheny 14


California 41, Mapletown 6


Camp Hill 37, Camp Hill Trinity 27


Canon-McMillan 35, Butler 7


Cardinal O'Hara 25, Conwell Egan 17


Carlynton 27, Seton-LaSalle 12


Carmichaels 26, Brownsville 0


Cathedral Prep 55, Canada Prep Academy, Ontario 0


Cedar Cliff 35, Red Land 14


Cedar Crest 42, Garden Spot 14


Central Bucks East 28, Pennridge 6


Central Bucks South 24, Souderton 14


Central Bucks West 45, Abington 28


Central Columbia 29, Bloomsburg 7


Central Dauphin East 36, Central Dauphin 6


Central Valley 45, Aliquippa 6


Central York 35, York 14


Chambersburg 49, Carlisle 7


Charleroi 43, Apollo-Ridge 33


Chartiers-Houston 20, Riverview 13


Cheltenham 35, Wissahickon 17


Clairton 26, Jeannette 7


Clarion 62, James Buchanan 0


Claysburg-Kimmel 32, Everett 14


Clearfield 51, Bishop Carroll 14


Cocalico 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 13


Connellsville 30, Albert Gallatin 6


Cornell 22, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 14


Coudersport 44, Cameron County 0


Council Rock South 14, Council Rock North 7


Cowanesque Valley 56, Otto-Eldred 54


Crestwood 28, Hazleton Area 14


Dallas 45, Lake-Lehman 6


Delaware Valley 33, Scranton 0


Delone 55, Hanover 20


Derry 56, Burrell 32


Donegal 69, Northern Lebanon 0


Dover 28, West York 27


Downingtown East 28, Coatesville 24


Downingtown West 41, Avon Grove 7


Dunmore 28, Lakeland 15


ELCO 28, Columbia 24


East Allegheny 26, Valley 14


East Stroudsburg South 55, East Stroudsburg North 0


Elizabeth Forward 38, Yough 6


Elizabethtown 17, Conestoga Valley 10


Elk County Catholic 18, Smethport 0


Ephrata 35, Octorara 14


Episcopal Academy 29, Malvern Prep 27


Fleetwood 41, Kutztown 6


Fort Leboeuf 42, Corry 21


Frazier 19, Bethlehem Center 18


Freeport 34, Knoch 31


Garnet Valley 42, Ridley 24


Gateway 36, McKeesport 7


Gettysburg 48, Greencastle Antrim 16


Governor Mifflin 21, Conrad Weiser 20


Greater Latrobe 20, Highlands 18


Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Southmoreland 14


Greensburg Salem 48, Indiana 7


Hamburg 42, Schuylkill Valley 7


Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 17, Susquehanna Township 13


Haverford 57, Conestoga 16


Hempfield Area 60, Plum 27


Hershey 28, Twin Valley 7


Hollidaysburg 34, Central Martinsburg 2


Honesdale 18, West Scranton 15


Huntingdon 30, Tyrone 13


Jersey Shore 54, Central Mountain 13


Jim Thorpe 21, Lehighton 7


Juniata Valley 42, West Branch 18


Karns City 35, Titusville 13


Kennard-Dale 34, Eastern York 12


Kennett 31, St. Mark's, Del. 0


Keystone 45, Moniteau 10


Keystone Oaks 40, Waynesburg Central 7


Kiski Area 35, Armstrong 26


Lackawanna Trail 1, Scranton Holy Cross 0


Lancaster Catholic 52, Pequea Valley 7


Laurel 61, Northgate 12


Leechburg 50, Springdale 43


Littlestown 40, Fairfield 15


Loyalsock 24, South Williamsport 7


Mahanoy Area 60, Shenandoah Valley 12


Manheim Central 49, Solanco 20


Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 0


Marple Newtown 28, Radnor 14


Mars 27, Hampton 7


Mechanicsburg 45, Lower Dauphin 14


Mercyhurst Prep 28, Greenville 22


Mid Valley 33, Carbondale 0


Midd-West 39, Tunkhannock 37


Middletown 41, Palmyra 27


Mifflinburg 17, Lewisburg 14


Minersville 26, Panther Valley 23


Mohawk 27, Summit Academy 16


Monessen 48, Avella 14


Montgomery 43, Bucktail 8


Montoursville 17, Selinsgrove 0


Moon 14, West Allegheny 12


Mount Carmel 28, Shamokin 22


Mount Pleasant 35, Uniontown 8


Mount Union 41, Williamsburg 18


Muncy 52, Hughesville 35


Nazareth Area 37, Easton 13


Neshannock 13, Shenango 7


New Brighton 42, Elwood City Riverside 34


New Castle 56, Ambridge 7


New Hope-Solebury 48, Morrisville 18


Newport 21, Juniata 19


Norristown 42, Upper Perkiomen 21


North East 44, Iroquois 14


North Penn 54, William Tennent 14


North Schuylkill 29, Pottsville 7


Northampton 43, Whitehall 37


Northeastern 38, New Oxford 21


Northern Bedford 48, Glendale 13


Northern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 42, OT


Northern York 49, Waynesboro 25


Northwest Area 40, Riverside 38


Northwestern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 42


Northwestern Lehigh 47, Catasauqua 0


Old Forge 57, Montrose 0


Owen J Roberts 35, Pottstown 0


Palisades 16, Saucon Valley 13


Parkland 24, Emmaus 3


Penn Cambria 56, Forest Hills 27


Penn Hills 21, North Hills 7


Penn Wood 40, Chichester 19


Penn-Trafford 21, Franklin Regional 0


Penncrest 21, Harriton 14


Penns Manor 44, North Star 20


Penns Valley 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 0


Pennsbury 28, Neshaminy 13


Perkiomen Valley 29, Pottsgrove 16


Peters Township 38, Baldwin 0


Pine Grove 55, Halifax 30


Pine-Richland 42, North Allegheny 14


Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Mount Lebanon 7


Pittsburgh North Catholic 42, Deer Lakes 21


Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54, Hatboro-Horsham 20


Pocono Mountain East 47, Pocono Mountain West 14


Pottsville Nativity 62, Jenkintown 21


Reading 34, Muhlenberg 0


Red Lion 28, Dallastown Area 21


Redbank Valley 54, Punxsutawney 14


Richland 51, Chestnut Ridge 7


Ridgway/Johnsonburg 50, Union/AC Valley(FB) 12


Saltsburg 29, Windber 12


Sayre Area 21, Athens 14


Scranton Prep 21, Western Wayne 10


Seneca Valley 28, Norwin 7


Serra Catholic 42, Fort Cherry 7


Shaler 27, Fox Chapel 20


Shikellamy 35, Milton 14


Shippensburg 40, Big Spring 7


Slippery Rock def. Sharpsville, forfeit


Somerset 21, Central Cambria 7


South Fayette 31, Montour 24


South Park 35, Quaker Valley 14


South Side 23, Steel Valley 22


South Western 44, Spring Grove 25


Southern Columbia 49, Danville 6


Southern Lehigh 55, Salisbury 28


Spring-Ford 38, Pope John Paul II 21


St. Marys 62, Franklin 28


Sto-Rox 56, Imani Christian Academy 0


Strath Haven 56, Lower Merion 0


Stroudsburg 48, Pleasant Valley 14


Susquehanna 29, Holy Redeemer 0


Tamaqua def. Marian Catholic, forfeit


Thomas Jefferson 53, West Mifflin 0


Towanda 35, Wyalusing 32


Tri-Valley 21, Susquenita 18


Trinity 28, Laurel Highlands 25


Troy 21, Canton 14


Tussey Mountain 55, Moshannon Valley 13


Unionville 56, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 14


Upper Darby 7, Springfield Delco 0, OT


Upper Dauphin 60, Line Mountain 8


Upper Dublin 16, Upper Moreland 14


Upper Merion 38, Methacton 14


Valley View 32, North Pocono 7


Washington 36, McGuffey 14


Wellsboro 21, North Penn-Mansfield 7


West Chester East 49, Oxford 20


West Chester Rustin 46, West Chester Henderson 0


West Greene 59, Union Area 26


West Lawn Wilson 49, Lancaster McCaskey 26


West Perry 35, Mifflin County 13


Williams Valley 42, Millersburg 6


Woodland Hills 42, Chartiers Valley 20


Wyoming Area 45, Pittston Area 0


Wyoming Valley West 28, Williamsport 14


Wyomissing 23, Berks Catholic 0


York Suburban 41, Susquehannock 14


Class 1A


District 10 Quarterfinal


Farrell def. Cambridge Springs, forfeit


Reynolds 43, Eisenhower 7


West Middlesex 28, Union City 6


Philadelphia Public League


4A Quarterfinals


Roxborough 10, Latin Charter 8


5A Quarterfinals


Frankford 49, Mastbaum 6


6A Quarterfinals


Abraham Lincoln 30, South Philadelphia 8


Olney Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 0


Philadelphia Central 28, Kensington 18


Philadelphia Northeast 54, Fels 0