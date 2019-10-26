Six races to take place at Hermitage's Buhl Park

The District 10 cross country championships will revert to six-race status Saturday for the first time since 2015.

Buhl Park, though, will remain its venue. Races on the 3.1-mile Hermitage course in Mercer County will determine who qualifies for the Nov. 2 PIAA championships at Hershey.

The competition begins with the Class 1A girls final at 10 a.m. and concludes with the District 10-8 Class 3A boys final at 12:55 p.m.

Those combined districts are correct.

Between 2016-18, District 10's large-school runners from schools like McDowell and Erie High competed in separate meets at locations in District 6 or 8.

Last year, members of the Trojans and Royals ran against District 8 students at Pittsburgh's Schenley Park.

Those 3A schools will face each other again Saturday, only at Buhl for the first time in their current format.

The top two teams and top 10 individuals in each Class 1A and 2A race will clinch berths for the state meet.

The 3A subregion races will send the winning team, plus the top five individuals to Hershey's Parkview Cross Country Course.

Here are some of the District 10 runners to track Saturday:

Class 1A girls

The race will have a new gold medalist thanks to the graduation of Kennedy Catholic's Dannah Javens.

There are two runners scheduled back who did finish in the top five last season. Wilmington's Grace Mason was second and Maplewood's Alexis Wyant was fourth.

Union City and Lakeview qualified for states as teams. The Bears went on to receive the 1A silver medals at Hershey.

However, each should be seriously challenged to go again as groups based on their graduation losses.

Wilmington, which finished third, could be in contention with Mason's presence. She was the bronze medalist at states.

Class 2A girls

Based on returning talent, this could be the meet's best race. Of last year's top five finishers, only Warren's Naomi Hahn (fourth) isn't back.

Sharon star Gianna Labbiento bids for a third district gold in as many years. She was the PIAA’s 2A bronze medalist as a sophomore.

Bidding to push Labbiento should be Fairview's Maddison Hayes, last season's silver medalist; Conneaut's Meaera Shannon (third); and Harbor Creek's Madeline Curtis (fifth).

Villa Maria beat Fairview by one point for the 2018 2A team trophy.

While the Tigers return Hayes, the Victors were hit hard by graduation at the top of their lineup. They do return senior Nora Louis, junior Saide Latouf and sophomore Rachel Hardner. Freshman Sarah Clark has been a standout for Villa.

Class 3A girls

McDowell and Erie High are the only District 10 programs in a subregion field of seven. Taylor Allderdice is the Pittsburgh City League’s most prominent team.

Sophomore Kyla Kramer and junior Katerina Farrell are back to lead McDowell.

Erie High’s postseason hopes reside on junior Olivia Nola and sophomore Aurora Fuchs.

Class 1A boys

Returning gold medalist Troy Hart of Reynolds and silver medalist Luke Mantzell for West Middlesex, both seniors, are expected to line up again.

Mantzell helped the Big Reds qualify for states as the district's second seeds. The first was Cochranton, which boasts Noah Bernarding in its bid to defend.

Class 2A boys

There will be a different 1-2-3 atop the district's podium Saturday afternoon.

Those spots were occupied by Grove City's Jonah Powell, Harbor Creek's Aiden Weber and North East's Josh Lewis this time last year at Buhl.

Each graduated, with Powell doing so as a PIAA champion. However, there's no shortage of candidates to replace the former Eagle as the district's best 2A runner.

General McLane's Dylan Throop placed fourth last season. Meadville star Patrick Stevens was sixth, Fairview's Zach Buckner eighth and North East's Zane Courtwright ninth.

Class 3A boys

Cathedral Prep, McDowell and Erie High will represent the district against five teams from District 8. The Taylor Allderdice boys should have the top runners among the Pittsburgh participants.

Prep's Devan Bailey and Andrew Brown qualified for states out of the 2018 subregion at Schenley.

CORRECTION: This version of the story corrects a returning runner for McDowell.