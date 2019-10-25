Trojans win Western Conference, claim state tourney berth

The McDowell girls water polo team made history last weekend and will look to make more history next week.

The Trojans, coached by Panagiotis "Panos" Tzelatis, swept a pair of one-goal games against longtime rivals Saturday to win the Western Conference championship and claim a berth in the state tournament.

Beatrice Vieira scored twice in McDowell's 3-2 win over Villa Maria and added a hat trick in the title-clinching 7-6 win over North Allegheny at Hallman Aquatics Center. It was the first Western Conference title for the McDowell girls since 2009, and the Trojans accomplished that despite having just 10 team members.

Vieria, a center, earned first-team all-conference, along with teammates Alexandra Dombkowski and Sophia Beilharz. Goalie Molly Sebunia claimed second-team honors with Sydney McGarry and Stella Beilharz.

The Trojans will take a 19-9 record into the state tournament Nov. 1-2 at North Penn High School.