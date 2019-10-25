Cathedral Prep golfer won district, region events

School: Cathedral Prep

Year: Junior

Sport: Golf

Evan Rowane began this week's PIAA individual golf championships having won his first two postseason competitions.

The first was District 10 Class 3A tournament, held Oct. 4-5 at The Country Club of Meadville.

Rowane, thanks to a second round of 75, was the individual gold medalist with a 36-hole score of 154.

That result qualified Rowane for the PIAA Western Region tournament, which was played Oct. 15 at Tom's Run Golf Course in Blairsville. He was the only large-school golfer in the field who cracked 70 thanks to a 4-under 68. Rowane's round included six birdies.

Rowane added a fifth-place finish in the PIAA tournament this week at York's Heritage Hills Golf Resort with an even-par 142.