Lakers’ men to host Ohio State; women to play in Ice Breaker Tournament

Both Mercyhurst hockey teams will be facing challenging weekends.

On Friday and Saturday, the Lakers’ men’s team will host Big Ten power Ohio State at the Mercyhurst Ice Center, while the women will travel to Buffalo to compete in the inaugural Ice Breaker Tournament.

The Lakers of coach Rick Gotkin will be hosting Ohio State for just the second time in program history, having lost to the Buckeyes 6-3 and then tying them 2-2 in a weekend series at the MIC in January 2015.

Ohio State, 2-1-1 and currently ranked No. 15 in the latest USCHO and USA Today polls, owns an 8-2-1 advantage in the all-time series between the schools. Gotkin said that the Lakers, 2-2-0 and among others receiving votes in both polls, are eagerly awaiting another shot at the Buckeyes.

“The guys are very excited,” said Gotkin, who has 561 wins in his 32 seasons as the Lakers’ head coach. “This will be a big test for us, and the guys think it’s really neat having a Big Ten power like Ohio State here on campus Friday and Saturday, and playing in front of a packed house.”

Gotkin said that although the Lakers are thin on experience this season, he’s pleased with their start. All four of their games, two each against Arizona State and St. Lawrence, have been decided by a single goal.

“We’re a very young team, we have 11 freshmen, eight sophomores, three juniors and five seniors, but they’ve been good so far, and they’ve worked hard and competed well. Our strengths are that we have some skill, we’re gritty, and we have some good depth, but most of all, the guys love to play.”

Although they know the going will be tough, the Lakers eagerly await the Buckeyes, Gotkin said.

“Ohio State is big and strong, they skate well, they play a pro style, and they have a couple of NHL draft picks, so we’re going to have to play very well to match up with them. But the guys can’t wait to play, and we anticipate big crowds both nights.”

Game time both days is 7:05 p.m.

Women look to break ice in Buffalo

The Lakers women, 4-1-1 and among others receiving votes in both polls, have been on a roll of late, having won their last four games by a combined margin of 24-5, with two shutouts.

Head coach Michael Sisti, whose teams have racked up 481 wins in his 21 seasons as head coach, said that diverse talents have been the key to the Lakers’ early season success.

“A strength of ours is that we have a lot of different types of players, and we don’t need to play one style to win,” Sisti said. “They’re a good group to be around, they’re fun, they love working hard, and they like learning. Those are good ingredients to winning.”

Sisti said that his players are very excited about the Ice Breaker Tournament, and the competition that they will be up against.

“It’s a ground-breaking tournament, and it’s always exciting to be part of something new. We’ll be playing at the Harbor Center, where we have our league playoffs and are accustomed to playing in. We have some players from western New York, and we’ll be seeing good teams from the other three leagues, so it should be an exciting weekend.”

Mercyhurst will open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday against nemesis Minnesota-Duluth (3-3), which is 4-1-1 all-time against the Lakers, and beat Mercyhurst 3-2 in overtime and 5-4 in the NCAA quarterfinals in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

On Saturday, the Lakers will meet either the winner or loser of UConn (4-2) and Colgate (4-2-1) at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m., depending on how they fare on Friday.

“It’s a strong field, but that’s what you want,” Sisti said. “Through the years, we’ve always tried to have one of the toughest schedules in the country, and that only makes your team better.

“When you play quality opponents, you learn what your weaknesses are and what you need to improve on, and either way, it will be an opportunity for us to move forward, and hopefully make us a better, stronger team in the future.”