Chronic traumatic encephalopathy findings still unclear

One of the most debated topics around the country when it comes to football is concussions leading to chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

A recent study by the Boston University School of Medicine found that the risk of developing CTE increased by 30 percent for each year of playing football. It was the first study to come up with a hard number stating the odds of developing CTE doubled with every 5.3 years of playing football.

The study was done with a sample of 266 deceased former amateur and professional football players.

"While we don't yet know the absolute risk of developing CTE among American football players, we now can quantify that each year of play increases the odds of developing CTE by 30 percent," Jesse Mez, director of the Boston University Alzheimer's Disease Center Clinical Core, told Science Daily. "We hope that these findings will guide players, family members and physicians in making informed decisions regarding play."

However, most of players being studied played decades ago when football was much more dangerous.

"Association is not causation. CTE has also been found in individuals not exposed to contact sports. It's not a settled matter by any means," Peter Cummings, M.D., a forensic pathologist and neuropathologist, told NBC News. "I would argue that no other sport has made a more radical transformation in response to safety concerns than football."

In the Erie area, football coaches are concerned that the emergence of CTE might be affect player participation. Coaches have worked with parents to try to keep the athletes safe.

"Parents have voiced concerns, but not in an unreasonable way," Seneca High School coach Scott Bollheimer said. "Our coaching staff is all parents, and we try to protect our players as if they were our own kids."

"Concussions occur in all walks of life and nearly every sport. Over 60 percent of concussions seen in emergency rooms around the country are from motor vehicle accidents and falls," Cathedral Preparatory School coach Mike Mischler said. "There are by far more concussions suffered by bicycle riders, both youth and adult, than football players. Where is the call to ban this activity? Or scare parents into not allowing their children to ride in a vehicle, ride a bike or play any of the other high incident sports?"

The National Federation of High Schools and each high school state association has taken steps to make football a safer game at the high school and youth levels.

"With concussion protocols and laws in place in every state, with a reduction in contact levels before the season and during practices, and with teaching of proper tackling skills at lower levels, we believe people, including parents of high school student-athletes, are seeing and believing that the sport of football at the high school level is as safe as it ever has been," said Karissa Niehoff, the executive director of the NFHS.

