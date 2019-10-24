HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Week 10

Gettysburg (7-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-8)

Friday, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: G-A lost to Mifflin County, 48-7. Gettysburg beat Dover 54-7.

LAST SEASON: Gettysburg defeated Greencastle 50-0 in Gettysburg.

GREENCASTLE: The possibility of playing the role of spoiler should provide some motivation for the Blue Devils entering Friday night's non-league finale at home.

Gettysburg is battling for playoff positioning, with G-A in the way of a potential first-round bye.

The Blue Devils will be trying to end on a positive note after what has been a difficult season. Following a win over Hanover in Week 3, Greencastle has dropped six straight, searching for consistency on both sides of the ball.

Playing at home will hopefully help, coming off a lengthy road trip to Mifflin County last week.

Still, it's about execution in terms of establishing a running game, taking shots downfield and making tackles on first contact.

This game provides an opportunity for G-A to pull out all the stops in hopes of the upset.

GETTYSBURG: For the Warriors, Friday's contest has some pretty significant playoff implications in terms of seeding.

Currently, Gettysburg is ranked seventh in the District 3-4A power ratings. The top 10 teams qualify for 4A, with the top six seeds getting a bye and advancing directly into the quarterfinals. While the math equation in determining power rankings is the ultimate factor, what the Warriors can control is giving themselves the best chance at a bye — which means beating the Blue Devils.

Since this is a non-league game, Gettysburg and G-A have only played one common opponent in Waynesboro. The Warriors beat Waynesboro 21-7 way back in Week 3, with the Blue Devils falling to Waynesboro 34-0 on Oct. 11.

Quarterback Zach Ketterman conducts the Gettysburg offense, which features a slew of athletic playmakers. Earlier this year, Ketterman committed to Division-I Western Carolina to play baseball.

The Warriors have scored 50 or more points twice in the last four weeks, including last Friday's rout of Dover.

GAMETIME FORECAST: High-50s, cloudy

