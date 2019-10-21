Coaches look to improve on their teams' uneven performances over the weekend

Burlington Township coach Tom Maderia had some bones to pick after the Falcons bested Allentown 36-25 Saturday for the 199th win of his career Saturday.

Yes, they beat a good football team.

No, they were clearly not at their best.

Township committed four turnovers, including a goal-line interception early in the second quarter, and gave away 100 yards on 11 penalties.

“I thought we'd go score the clinching touchdown — we fumbled the ball,” Maderia said. “I thought when we went up 24, they needed three scores and three extra points just to tie. So if I'm a defensive back, you can catch anything you want in front of me, but you're not going to get behind me. Well, they get behind us. There were a lot of mistakes that we can't make and be a successful football team.”

They were successful because of some big plays. Jordan Dotson caught two long touchdown passes and made a fourth-down stop. Marshal Jones made a fourth-down stop.

The Falcons' running backs, Ju-Juan Lee, Semi Robertson and Rodney Vines, made huge contributions as well.

Lee pulled down a deflected pass in the end zone for the Falcons' first score and hit Dawson Little with a halfback option pass for a 42-yard gain to set up a third-quarter touchdown.

Robertson scored on runs of 44 and 19 yards. Vines got loose on a 20-yard run with the Falcons trying to convert a third-and-21 to kill the clock. He drew a late hit out of bounds, and the game was effectively over.

“(Vines) was hobbling,” Maderia said. “He got hurt the first play against Clearview and didn't play the rest of the game. He really did not practice at all this week. He gave us what he could today, but even at the end — that run to get the first down. It's just huge that he's able to do that. (Robertson) is running the ball a lot better. (Lee) is giving us stuff out of the backfield and as a receiver, so between Ju-Juan, Semi and Rodney, I'm pretty happy.”

The Falcons are at Highland next week for a game that Maderia predicts will be “a street fight.”

Highland will have experience on its side this time, and that may be a big factor.

“Last year was a heavyweight fight,” Maderia said. “And we're at the conference meeting, and we're putting up our guys (as all-star nominees). I'm going 'my guy's a senior, my guy's a senior.' I look over at (Highland coach Brian Leary). 'What's your guy?' He's going 'sophomore, junior, sophomore.'

“I said 'who'd you lose? 'My quarterback.' All he did was hand off. Plus he was a great kicker. But you've got Johnny Martin. Just give him the ball.”

Mixed feelings

Seneca coach Bill Fisher, like Maderia, liked the final result this weekend, but wasn't as excited about the route his team took.

“I liked the score,” Fisher said, after the Golden Eagles' moved to 5-2 with a 41-14 win over Pemberton, “But we're trying to be perfect in everything. The defense was flying around, hitting. The offense sputtered at times. We were a little sporadic. We've thrown the ball better. We've run the ball better.”

The numbers bear this out. Seneca's first three drives resulted in a three-and-out, a fumble, and then an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown march.

You figure at that point you've found a groove?

The next three possessions ended with an interception, a three-and-out, and Najheem Johnson's 60-yard touchdown catch.

The trend continued in the second half: a three-and-out, followed by a possession that started on the Pemberton 8 and ended with an incomplete pass on fourth and goal from the 27. Then another three and out.

It was just that kind of night — you're either going all the way or going nowhere. There were enough big plays to carry them through it, but 106 yards on 31 rushing attempts is barely adequate, and there are teams coming on up the Golden Eagles' schedule that will punish them for inconsistency.

“We've just got to take care of ourselves, going forward,” Fisher said. “If we keep working hard and cut our mistakes, I like our chances, looking at the rest of the season.”

Moten honored

Representatives from the The U.S. Army All-American Bowl were at Delran Friday to make a presentation to RJ Moten, the Bears' Michigan-bound wide receiver/defensive back. Moten, who will take part in the game on Jan. 4, 2020, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, was presented with his game jersey during the school's Homecoming pep rally on Friday afternoon in the Bears' gymnasium.

“It was awesome for his family,” Delran coach Garrett Lucas said. “To see his mom, dad and his sister there along with the whole school — it was great. And you could hear a pin drop whenever he started talking. It was something special for him.”

Moten will be the only South Jersey representative in the game and, interestingly, the only New Jersey participant from a public school.

The rest of New Jersey's delegation is offensive guard Luke Wypler of St. Joe's Montvale, running back Jalen Berger of Don Bosco Prep, linebacker Cody Simon of St. Peter's Prep and safety Jordan Morant of Bergen Catholic.

Joey Bakos remembered

Seneca fans donned purple shirts Friday night to honor the memory of Joey Bakos, a 17-year-old senior at the school who died in a car accident on September 29.

Bakos' family gathered on the track prior to the game as the assembled crowd observed a moment of silence in his honor. The football team gathered outside the fence that rings the field and shared the moment with the Seneca fans, while the Pemberton squad crossed the field to take part from the home sideline.

When the moment had passed, balloons, some purple, some white and dove-shaped, were released into the night sky.

Joey Bakos was a beloved member of the Seneca community. There were purple shirts among the fans, the band, the cheerleaders — even Fisher was wearing one.

It was a simple expression, and yet a very powerful one, of the emotion felt over the loss of this young man. A Friday night football game is often described as a community event, and usually it's a festive one, but it brought a sense of perspective to see it stop so that simple expression of love could be made.