LEWISTOWN – The Greencastle-Antrim varsity football team lost to Mifflin County 48-7 in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division game Friday night.

The Huskies (3-6) led 28-0 at halftime before adding to their lead in the closing two quarters.

Zach Cole connected with Mason Bowers for G-A's lone touchdown.

The offensive struggles continued for the Blue Devils, who have scored a combined 13 points in the last four games.

Greencastle finishes Colonial Division play 0-6.

The Blue Devils (1-8) conclude the season next Friday at home against Gettysburg.